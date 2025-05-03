Sabrina Carpenter’s Collab with Fortnite. What to know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter was officially added to the Fortnite Item Shop with the release of Season eight on April 8. She will be available to purchase with the Season eight Music Pass, where you’ll receive Carpenter’s main outfit. The outfit consists of a yellow embellished babydoll dress, inspired by the one she wore on her Short n’ Sweet tour.

Once the Music Pass is complete, you will receive a different outfit style for Carpenter, featuring an embellished bodysuit inspired by the same tour. Some of the premium rewards you can collect with the Music Pass are her electric guitar in yellow and an additional blush-red color that can be unlocked later in the Pass. She will also receive a bedazzled yellow guitar as a premium reward, and you can unlock the baby blue style as you progress further through the Pass!

The Fortnite Music Pass is similar to the other passes in the game — Battle Pass and Fortnite Crew — where it’s a reward track that contains both free and premium items that you can unlock by earning XP. For the Music Pass, you can earn XP in any Fortnite experience, not just Festival. In collaboration with Fortnite Festival, her two songs “Juno” and “Nonsense” from the albums Short n’ Sweet and Emails I Can’t Send will also be unlockable as a Jam Track and can be purchased from the Item Shop.

This two-time Grammy-winning popstar will also have a bundle, “A Sweet Little Bundle,” in the shop for the entirety of Season eight. This includes her Tour-Ready Carpenter Outfit, a sparkly top and skirt with pink and blue variants, inspired by her outfit in Act III of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, her Heart Purse Back Bling with the same variant, and her two emotes choreographed to her songs “Taste” and “Please Please Please.” These emotes play a part in the song as well! The skin will have a cute cutout contrail and a microphone, and also the “Taste” Jam Track in the shop, and her two songs, “Espresso” and “Feather,” will be coming back to the shop.

The Season eight Music Pass will be roughly 1,400 V-Bucks, or approximately $12.50.

You can subscribe to the Fortnite Crew for $11.99 a month to get the Music Pass and other passes.

Her bundle is available in the Item Shop for 4,800 V-Bucks, but it’s on sale for 2,800 V-Bucks right now.

This is how much each item costs, respectively: her Tour-Ready outfit is 1,500 V-Bucks, her back blind is 400 V-Bucks, her “Taste” and “Please Please Please” emotes are 500 V-Bucks, her contrail is 600 V-Bucks, and her mic is 800 V-Bucks. She also has an Emote Bundle, which includes her songs “Espresso” and “Feather” along with their respective emotes, for 2,000 V-Bucks, but it is currently on sale for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Fortnite has been on fire with their collabs, their most popular being characters from Avatar, Dune, Jujutsu Kaisen, and just recently, Adventure Time. It’s no shock that they finally partnered with Carpenter to be a part of their famous and ever-growing collabs. Be sure to get your hands on “A Sweet Little Bundle” before the season ends.

Happy playing!