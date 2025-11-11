Chappell Roan’s New Nonprofit: What to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chappell Roan just came out with a nonprofit to support trans youth and LGBTQ+. The Midwest Princess Project, named after her breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was announced on Oct. 23 in an Instagram post by Roan. She wrote in her post: “I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organization we’ve launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities!” She stated that the project has already raised $400,000 from her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows by contributing $1 per ticket sold to the project.

Chappell Roan is an LGBTQ+ singer-songwriter from Missouri. Roan is well known for her drag queen-influenced aesthetic. She has been publishing music as early as 2017 before making her big break in 2024 with the single “Good Luck, Babe!” reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot 100, paving the way for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess to reach chart-topping records after its release in 2023. After reaching immense success, Roan’s 2023 album has now topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Several of her tracks followed this path as well, with some being “Hot To Go!” and “Pink Pony Club.”

View this post on Instagram @chappellroan via Instagram

Chappell Roan is best known for her music that delves into queer themes, mainly nuanced lesbian topics such as compulsive heterosexuality, and Gen Z topics like “situationships.” People have praised her for her unapologetic and outspoken personality.

On her website, six different organizations that she is supporting are stated: The Ali Forney Center and The LGBT Community Center in New York; Trans Wellness Center and TransLatin@ Coalition in Los Angeles; and The GLO Center and The Center Project in Roan’s hometown in Missouri. Billboard noted that the three states were local to the stops on Roan’s “Visions” tour that occurred earlier this month.

In the time of the 2025 Anti-Trans Bill and the attempts to overturn the 2015 same-sex marriage law, this is a critical time for these communities. Having already raised $400,000 so far, this support has marked a new stepping stone in Roan’s career, and she has proved to us all with her fiery passion that she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

How can you help?

If you want to stay in the loop, you can follow the official Instagram profile for the project. If you can donate, you can visit Chappell Roan’s website.