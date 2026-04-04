What the WBC Championship Means to Venezuelans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The moment Venezuela stepped onto the field, distance didn’t matter anymore.

Whether you were in Caracas, Miami, Orlando, or even Spain, it suddenly felt like we were all in the same place. Phones were out, voices were loud, and everyone was focused on one thing and one thing only: the game. For a couple of hours, home didn’t feel so far away.

The country that so many people doubted, the one that no one expected to make it that far, had done the impossible. On March 17, Venezuela won its first-ever World Baseball Classic Championship, defeating sports giants such as Japan and the United States along the way. Something that felt out of reach for so many Venezuelans at one point became a reality.

Original photo by Ariadna Uzcategui

To understand why this moment meant so much, it is important to understand what baseball represents in Venezuela. It’s more than just a sport; it’s part of our culture. Generations of Venezuelan families grow up watching it, playing it, and dreaming about it.

Even though we’ve had incredibly talented teams over the years, a win like this always seemed just out of reach. The fact that Venezuela advanced to the semi-finals after beating Japan already felt like a huge accomplishment, something that many Venezuelans, including me, deeply cherished.

A Win that felt personal

After asking fellow Venezuelans in the moment of the win, I realized that for many, this wasn’t just a win; it was like taking a fresh, deep breath of relief. After decades of social and economic struggles and many moments when we came so close to a win, yet fell short, it finally felt like something was going right. Like, for once, things were stirring in our favor.

The reality is that Venezuela has endured so much over the past few decades. The team has missed out on global stages, just like the World Cup; came close in international competitions like Miss Universe; and won elections, yet saw no change. It often feels like we are right there, but never get the win.

And that is why this moment hit different: it was for us.

Original photo by Ariadna Uzcategui

For many, that feeling became overwhelming in the most personal way. “And when we won. I started crying. Like real tears,” Camila Dan Alejos, a Venezuelan from Barquisimeto living in Orlando, who watched the game on TV, said. “The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘por fin nos pasa algo bueno [finally something good happens to us].’ It just felt unreal.”

We celebrated a game, and more importantly, we celebrated what it represented: our culture.

A Nation Inside a Stadium

Being in the stadium was a whole other level. Personally, having the opportunity to witness the semi-final against Italy in person was extraordinary. Just seeing everyone cheering together, feeling the nerves and hope that filled the stadium, made me feel the most connected I’ve been to home in seven years. Sharing my roots with people who understood me was almost like being in Venezuela itself.

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And I am not the only one who felt similarly in the stadium. “In that final at-bat, I held my Venezuelan flag tightly and whispered a prayer,” shared Paola Muscolino, a Venezuelan from Caracas who lives in Orlando and watched the final in person. When that final strike happened, “[Muscolino] quite literally almost fainted. I turned to my mom, hugged her, and sobbed uncontrollably, overcome by a mix of pride, relief, and pure joy.”

For a moment, everything else faded; it was just the moment. One country. One heart. One feeling. Even the players seemed to play for more than just a title. They played for their people, their family, and a country that longed for something to celebrate.

Far From Home, but never apart

Distance is nothing when your heart is everywhere. There are Venezuelans everywhere, so we carry a piece of home anywhere we go. Even if you were outside of Venezuela for this historic moment, the bond could still be felt across the waters.

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“It felt like no matter where we were, we were all feeling the exact same thing at the same time,” Alejos said. “Like one big family connected by the same emotion.”

You could feel it everywhere. Not just in the stadium, but in the way people cheered on their Instagram stories, in the way everyone was screaming and jumping out of pure joy, in the way Japanese, Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, and Americans were celebrating with us, sharing our culture. It was an indescribable feeling that filled all Venezuelans at that moment. Even videos of fans from different countries chanting “ponche, ponche” spread all across social media, showing that Venezuelans are more than happy to share their culture with others. The energy was on another level.

more than Just Baseball

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This was not just another baseball game. It was a reminder of who we are, what we carry with us, and how deeply connected we are, no matter where Venezuelans are in the world. As Muscolino expressed, “It is more than a championship, it is a collective exhale from a nation that has carried the weight of hardship for far too long.”

Because for us Venezuelans, distance doesn’t break us. If anything, it brings us closer.