I will always remember the first time I watched Pride and Prejudice (2005). I know many people have their own first tales and sweet memories of reading or watching this iconic story. When I was younger, I didn’t understand what love meant or how it was shown. Even after having my own experiences, I always come back to watch this film, because it always proves to me that a love like this can exist, or at least, I hope it does.

Mr. Darcy is a well-known heartthrob in literature. Jane Austen deeply knew her audience and wanted to bring forth a male lead that was not only a gentleman but also a character who redeemed himself through love. In today’s dating world, mistakes are inevitable, but what truly matters is how one listens, takes accountability, and works to make amends.

Since its publication in 1813, Darcy continues to raise the standard for modern men today. Which leads to the question: What makes Mr. Darcy the standard?

STARS AND BUTTERFLIES

At first glance, Darcy was intrigued by Elizabeth Bennet. Darcy’s initial judgment of Elizabeth, influenced by his class and social standing, led him to dismiss her as “not handsome enough to tempt me.” His rudeness, however, came into light when Elizabeth overhears him. Strife sparks as Elizabeth begins to interrogate his character based on accusations made by Mr. Wickham. Their first dance starts the beginning of their unspoken attraction and tension.

Accountability

After many trials of Darcy’s undeniable struggle to tell Elizabeth of his feelings, he proposes to her.

“I love you, most ardently.” – Mr. Darcy

This memorable proposal turns into an outburst of rejection. Darcy and Elizabeth single-handedly insult each other. Elizabeth’s pain stemmed from her sister’s heartbreak over Mr. Bingley, which was exacerbated by Darcy, and the accusations made by Wickham had painted him as the villain. Through these accusations, Darcy decides not to push the matter any further.

Darcy’s letter is truly the most important piece of this story because he takes accountability for his actions and tells Elizabeth the truth: “I shall not renew the sentiments which were so disgusting to you, but if I may, I will address the two offenses you have laid against me.”

Throughout the film, we see Darcy struggle to communicate his thoughts. This letter shows his commitment to acknowledging his wrongdoings but also defending his character based on false accusations.

Elizabeth, struck by the sincerity of his letter, begins to realize the depth of her misjudgment.

Amending his wrongs

Time passes, and Elizabeth encounters Darcy once again on his estate. Looking past his social standing and class, Darcy invites Elizabeth, her aunt, and uncle to join him on his endeavors. Darcy introduces his sister, Georgiana, to Elizabeth. Based on Darcy’s letter, Wickham brought much despair to Georgiana, reminding her of her misjudgment of Darcy.

Trouble arises when Elizabeth’s sister Lydia runs away with Wickham. Her elopement with Wickham is tragic since they both have no money or connections. Darcy blames himself for not exposing Wickham, which leads him to amend his wrongs. When Lydia returns, she reveals the secret that Darcy paid for the wedding, Wickham’s commission, everything. His actions speak louder than any words could. He has not only protected her family’s reputation but has also done so without seeking recognition. This selfless act becomes the cornerstone of Elizabeth’s growing admiration and affection for him.

Darcy continues his amendments. He returns with his friend, Bingley. Their arrival rekindles hope, especially for Jane, Elizabeth’s sister, whose love for Bingley had been interfered with by a misunderstanding. Darcy’s support helped pave the way for Jane and Bingley’s engagement. This is a joyful moment that mirrors the healing of past wounds.

It was all for you

In one of the most beautiful scenes in Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth thanks Darcy for all that he has done for her family. Darcy confesses to Elizabeth that his actions were all for her: “You must know, surely you must know it was all for you.”

This shows the growth and maturity that both characters have achieved. In his last act of hope. He proposes to her once more, declaring: “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.”

And of course, Elizabeth accepts. This scene is the highlight of love and redemption. Elizabeth, moved by his sincerity and actions, finally sees the true man behind her pride.

Darcy’s journey reminds us that love isn’t about perfection, but about growth, humility, and the courage to change for the better. That is what makes him the standard.