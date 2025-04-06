The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

This year marks the “Hamilten” — the 10th anniversary — of the musical that changed how many people view history. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has become so much more than just a Broadway hit — it’s a cultural phenomenon. Miranda took a story that many of us skimmed over in history class and turned it into a powerful narrative about ambition, legacy, and resilience.

Hamilton isn’t just about the past; it continues to teach us lessons that apply to our everyday lives, especially as college students trying to figure out who we are and where we are meant to be.

I just recently watched Hamilton for the first time about a month ago (I know I’m 10 years late, I’m sorry), and after watching it, I was immediately captivated. The music, intensity, and storytelling make history feel personal in a way I didn’t expect. Honestly, I’m glad I watched it at an older age, as it has allowed the lessons in the musical to take on an even deeper meaning for me. As a college student, I’m in a season of transition, trying to carve my own path just like Hamilton did. Here are some of the biggest takeaways I’ve learned from Hamilton and how they apply to our lives as college students.

Don’t throw away your shot Alexander Hamilton’s determination and resilience are summed up in one of the musical’s most famous lines: “I am not throwing away my shot!” This emphasizes Hamilton’s refusal to wait for opportunities to come to him; instead, he creates them. The same lesson applies to us college students, especially now in one of the most pivotal moments in our lives. Whether you’re applying for a dream internship, joining a club you’ve been too nervous to try, or speaking up in class when you’re scared to, it’s important to take chances and not miss out on the opportunities you are given. I remember hesitating before applying as a staff writer for Her Campus UCF. The thought of putting myself out there through my words was terrifying. I remember thinking, What if I’m not good enough? But now, looking back at myself last semester, I think about Hamilton and how he refused to sit on the sidelines. I pushed past my doubts, applied, and was accepted as a member. Her Campus has changed my entire college experience and professional career. I would have never known that if I hadn’t put myself out there and applied. The truth is, we will never feel 100% ready, and that’s okay! But the best opportunities come when we decide to take a leap of faith, so be sure not to throw away your shot. Photo by fauxels from Pexels Your legacy is in your hands Throughout the musical, Hamilton is obsessed with leaving behind a legacy that lasts, and that’s precisely what he did. After Aaron Burr kills Hamilton in “The World Was Wide Enough,” he states, “Now I’m the villain in your history.” This powerful moment reminds us that how we live now affects how we’ll be remembered. Now more than ever, we must ask ourselves: What kind of impact do I want to make? Maybe it’s through leadership, activism, or creativity. Perhaps it’s through the friendships we build or the way we uplift others. No matter what, though, we are constantly actively shaping our legacy — every single day. History has its eyes on you In the song “History Has Its Eyes on You,” George Washington reminds us that our actions, big and small, shape others and our future. It’s easy to feel like we’re just one person in a sea of billions in this world, but the truth is that every decision we make matters. I have witnessed this firsthand on campus. Whether it’s student-organized protests, raising awareness for important causes, or simply being there for a friend in need, our choices today will shape our future and the future of those around us. So why not make them count? Remember, history has its eyes on you. Dweedon1 Our time is limited One of the most emotional moments in Hamilton is Eliza’s song “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” It’s a heartbreaking realization that time is fleeting and what we do (or don’t) matters. As college students, it’s easy to feel like we have all the time in the world, but in reality, these college years will fly by. One day, we’ll look back on this time and ask ourselves: Did I make the most of it? Did I build relationships that mattered? Did I achieve my dreams? I’ve already had plenty of moments where I’ve regretted both doing something and not doing something — whether it was not going to an event because I was “too tired” or letting fear hold me back from pursuing an opportunity. Yet, Hamilton has taught me that time won’t wait for us, so we must be intentional about how we spend it. We all have a story to tell One of the most powerful things about Hamilton is that it tells a story that many people wouldn’t have thought to tell. It reminds us that all of history is made up of real people with real emotions, struggles, and dreams. The same goes for all of us. We all have stories worth telling, whether it’s through writing, music, art, etc. Maybe you’ve been through something that someone else needs to hear. That was one of my key reasons for joining Her Campus UCF as a staff writer. My voice can inspire change in ways I’ve never imagined, and yours could do the same. Writing this article is part of telling my story, and if Hamilton has taught me anything, it’s that our voices matter, and it’s up to us to use them. Photo by Suzy Hazelwood from Pexels

As college students, we have so much ahead of us. Hamilton teaches us that we don’t have to wait for life to happen to us; we can make things happen for ourselves. Whether taking risks, building our legacy, or simply embracing the moment, we are the only ones holding the power to shape our story.

So take your shot, make history, and most importantly, make sure that you’re the one telling your story.