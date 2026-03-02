What Growing Up Privileged Abroad Taught Me About the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something quietly powerful about moments of self-realization, the kind that don’t come dramatically. Instead, creep in slowly, asking you to pause and look at your life with honesty. Mine didn’t come from arrogance or ignorance; it came from comfort. For years, I moved through the world assuming my reality was ordinary, until I realized just how rare it actually was.

Living abroad gave me a life that felt beautiful, secure, and full of opportunity. But it also surrounded me with a kind of invisible insulation. What felt normal to me existed inside a bubble, one I didn’t even know I was in until I stepped outside of it. And stepping outside of it changed everything.

A Home away from home

When I was eight years old, my dad told our family that we would be moving again. By then, this wasn’t entirely unfamiliar because his job had already taken us across several states. Still, I had just begun to settle into a new school and feel comfortable, so the news came with mixed emotions. I was sad to leave what I had finally adjusted to, but I was also excited. I found myself wondering which state would be next. Would we leave the South, where we had always lived?

But what came next was something none of us expected, a place I didn’t even know existed. “We’re moving to Abu Dhabi,” said Dad.

That simple statement changed the trajectory of my life forever. Until then, my dad’s job had taken him all over the world: France, Korea, Japan, and, unbeknownst to me at the time, the United Arab Emirates. I assumed these were temporary work trips, that he would come back, and we would continue our familiar American, suburban life. But suddenly, that “normal” felt uncertain. I wondered how different life would be, whether I’d stay in touch with my childhood friends, and where I would ultimately belong.

I still remember exactly how it felt to step off the plane in Abu Dhabi, fourteen hours away from the country I called home. The heat and humidity hit my skin instantly. I noticed the polished surroundings, the luxury cars, the well-dressed people, the way everything felt carefully designed and controlled. It was beautiful and strangely comforting, yet completely unfamiliar.

Moving across the world as an expat came with both undeniable privilege and quiet challenges. Life in Abu Dhabi was beautiful and comfortable. It was one of the safest places in the world, offered an exceptional education, and was rich in history and culture. But alongside those benefits came struggles that followed me for years — both while living there and later, when I returned to America for college. Although Abu Dhabi was home to expats from all over the world, I often found it difficult to understand where I truly belonged. Within the U.S. alone, my identity felt scattered. I was born in Georgia, lived in North Carolina for years, and was later registered as a Florida resident. Even “home” within America felt hard to define. On top of that, I am ethnically Indian. Our household blended American and Indian culture, while outside our doors, I was adapting to a traditional Abu Dhabi way of life.

When I moved back to the U.S. for college, that sense of in-betweenness became even clearer. People often assumed I was an international student when I mentioned living abroad. When I explained that I was an American citizen who had simply lived overseas, the idea of expat life felt unfamiliar to many. And that realization led me to the heart of this reflection: the privilege and quiet miracle of living in a place so insulated and secure that it allows you to forget how differently much of the world lives.

The Bubble I Didn’t Know I Was In

What once felt extraordinary and out of reach quickly became the most normal part of my life. Every car on the road was worth a kidney, homes were lavish, hefty private school tuition was the norm, and travel meant visiting countries I had barely heard of growing up in America. There was live-in help, a sense of safety that allowed me to walk outside at night without fear, and a level of comfort that quietly shaped my daily life. On top of that, the United Arab Emirates’ different political system created an environment that often felt calm, structured, and orderly from my perspective. Returning to the democratic landscape of the U.S. felt like a stark contrast, with constant political discussion, diverse viewpoints, and public demonstrations becoming part of everyday life. Adjusting to that shift made me more aware of how different systems shape the way we experience stability, expression, and community.

Since nearly everyone around me lived this way, it became easy to forget that this wasn’t reality for most people. Not out of entitlement or arrogance, but simply because it was home. America became the place I returned to each summer, familiar yet temporary. Abu Dhabi was where life resumed, where “normal” lived, until I graduated high school and left for college, when everything I had once taken for granted began to look different.

The transition didn’t upset me. It wasn’t painful to move from luxury groceries and upscale restaurants to shopping with discounts, or from driving a BMW to a Hyundai. What was hard was learning how to manage everything on my own. Studying, staying safe, keeping my space in order, and remaining resilient while my family was so far away. It wasn’t difficult because I was unhappy or ungrateful. I loved this life just as deeply as I loved the one I left behind. What struck me most was how quickly everything changed, how an entire way of living could shift in the span of a single decision.

What I Carry With Me Now

I often say that living abroad was one of the greatest gifts of my life, but I also knew that it was never meant to be permanent. It was a beautiful chapter of my teenage years. It gave me safety, opportunity, and a global perspective I will carry forever. But leaving that life taught me something even more valuable: comfort can make privilege invisible. Growing up, I didn’t realize how insulated my world had been. Now I understand that awareness isn’t automatic; it’s something we choose, something we learn through transition and discomfort.

Original photo by Kashmira Deshpande

Living an “ordinary” life doesn’t feel like a loss. It feels like clarity. It’s where gratitude becomes intentional rather than assumed. Where independence is earned instead of supported by unseen systems. Where empathy grows because you understand how different people’s realities can be.

I don’t carry my upbringing as something to apologize for. I carry it as something to understand — a reminder to move through the world with more humility, curiosity, and awareness than I did before. Because stepping out of the bubble didn’t take something away from me. It allowed me to finally see the world, and myself, more honestly.