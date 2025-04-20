WELKER’s Vision: The Future of Culturally Rich House Is Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

A couple of days ago, I had the opportunity to interview one of EDM’s rising stars, WELKER, alongside one of my best friends, a WUFT news reporter at the University of Florida. We are both big fans of the entertainment industry and EDM artists, and we were so pumped to talk to WELKER about his new EP, Dancing Around, released on Friday, April 4. He made his label debut on EDM star CamelPhat’s label, When Stars Align, with Dancing Around.

WELKER was born and raised in a small village in Brazil, Não-Me-Toque, before kickstarting his career and moving to Los Angeles. He has received support and featured in sets from numerous EDM stars, such as CamelPhat, Solomun, Vintage Culture, Innellea, John Summit, Gordo, Adam Ten, and others. He has also been highlighted on BBC Radio 1 by Pete Tong.

Dancing Around is an EP that is a love letter to Brazil and his upbringing, as it contains lots of Latin rhythms mixed with tech house. This creates a unique blend of sound unheard of in the EDM world, and somehow, they all mesh together seamlessly. We had the most electric conversation with WELKER, and here’s how it went down:

Introduction

Q: We feel it’s so important, especially now, how genres like house, Afro-house, and techno are mixing with Latin music like reggaeton. What are your thoughts on that?

WELKER: “Yeah, I agree 100%. We have so many good producers in South America… especially in Brazil, especially in the underground scene. We have a lot of Latin influences too, that helps a lot to produce and everything. That’s so nice.”

WHO IS WELKER?

Q: How did your upbringing and culture shape your passion for music?

WELKER: “My dad always listened to music all day, super loud. After my parents separated, my stepdad also loved music — he showed me old things, like Pink Floyd. That’s how I started loving music. When I was 12 or 13, the underground EDM scene in my small city was really nice — we got great DJs from around the world. That influenced me a lot.”

THE SOUNDSCAPE

Q: How do you strike the balance between honoring your roots and pushing boundaries in electronic music?

WELKER: “I never put my project in one box. I produced a lot during the pandemic and love listening to everything — from Brazilian to Latin to Californian music. Sometimes I finish a song, and I don’t know the genre. But it sounds good, so I share it.”

Q: What inspired your track “Batucada?” It feels like a celebration of the Brazilian Carnival.

WELKER: “I love Carnival. When I saw some baterias, I said I want to do something with that. I sent it to DJs who usually play melodic techno, and they played it — it’s not their usual, but it worked.”

Brazil’s IMPACT ON MUSIC

Q: What’s your take on the current music scene in Brazil and globally?

WELKER: “Right now, I don’t like the top 50 Spotify in Brazil. But the old music — Bossa Nova, MPB — is amazing. When I talk to producers here in the U.S., they also say Brazilian music from the ’70s and ’80s is some of the best.”

Q: What’s it like seeing your music played at Carnival or clubs?

WELKER: “It was so nice seeing the crowd react when DJs played my songs during Carnival.”

WELKER’S INSPIRATION

Q: What does getting recognition from legends like CamelPhat, Solomun, and Pete Tong mean to you?

WELKER: “It’s unbelievable. Solomun, CamelPhat, Vintage Culture — those are my biggest inspirations. I used to send my tracks to mid-level DJs, and they said it sounded weird… like not one genre. But I sent it to my idols, and they loved it. That changed everything for me.”

Q: What’s your favorite Vintage Culture song?

WELKER: “’Slow Down’ and the whole new album — Seventeen, Music for Me… he’s the best producer in the world for me.”

Q: How does it feel to release your project on CamelPhat’s “When Stars Align” label?

WELKER: “It’s crazy. They messaged me on Instagram saying they wanted to sign three songs. I didn’t even have a manager yet. Now, they’re not just playing my EP—they’re playing other tracks too. It’s unbelievable.”

CREATIVE PROCESS AND INFLUENCER

Q: Can you walk us through your creative process? How do your tracks come to life?

WELKER: “Every track is different. Sometimes, I start with a melody, sometimes ambient sounds. For ‘Dance Around,’ I added bird sounds. For ‘Street,’ I started with rap vocals. I love rap; I have an Eminem tattoo. I’m influenced by Pink Floyd — they were psychedelic, experimental. I want my music to have layers like that.”

Q: Do you have any non-musical influences, like fashion or film?

WELKER: “For the music, not really. But for my overall project, yes. I love tattoos, painting, fashion. My logo is inspired by underground aesthetics.”

Closing thoughts

Q: What message or feeling do you hope fans walk away with after hearing ‘Dancing Around’?

WELKER: “I’m so happy with this EP because it shows myself. There are three totally different tracks, and people tell me I’m a dynamic artist. That’s the feedback I love.”

Q: Who’s on your dream collaboration list?

WELKER: “Solomun, for sure, but he doesn’t really do collabs. CamelPhat and Vintage Culture — definitely.”

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve received?

WELKER: Be yourself. People are tired of the same thing. If you’re authentic, it takes longer — but eventually, they’ll recognize it.”

Q: What does success look like in five years?

WELKER: “To play my music at the biggest festivals in the world — Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC — and to enjoy that with my people.”

Overall, it was incredible to get the inside scoop from WELKER and hear his take on his unique blends of genres and his background in production. We wish him the best of luck in his career and hope to see him at Tomorrowland, Ultra, and EDC.