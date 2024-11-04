As the end of the year creeps closer, so does the inevitable pressure to craft resolutions for the next. Let’s be real—resolutions are the New Year’s version of a “to-do list” you’ll never actually complete. They’re often forgotten, sidelined, or recycled from the previous years, like “Drink more water!” or “…Maybe go to the gym?”
I’ve found a much more fun and uniquely tailored way to create and actually remember my goals for the new year: the trusty, old-school vision board.
Now, vision boards aren’t exactly revolutionary. According to the Wall Street Journal, they became the hottest trend back in 2006 thanks to Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book The Secret. I was only a year old when the book was released, so I don’t exactly recall the Oprah buzz, but my research tells me that it was definitely there.
But, seeing as we’re no longer living in the mid-2000s, vision boards can now be made digitally! So, instead of tearing through magazines for hours, you can effortlessly collage your way to a visually curated life plan—all from the comfort of your couch. It’s never been easier to plaster your wildest dreams and aspirations for the future all in one place.
- Make a list of your goals and everything that matters most to you!
-
Your vision board can vary depending on how far into the future you’re planning. Whether it’s for the upcoming year or 20 years down the road, it’s up to you.
- Do you have hobbies you want to keep thriving in, like painting, running, knitting, or something that brings you joy? Add that to the board!
- Do you have dream travel destinations like Paris, New York City, or even that quirky small town you’ve been eyeing? Absolutely.
- Or perhaps you’re interested in trying something new and focusing on personal growth (like learning a new language or mastering sourdough bread). That’s perfect; include that, too.
- What are your career ambitions and health and wellness goals (mental, physical, emotional)? Figure it out, and keep the list going.
- Do you have any favorite quotes, Bible verses, song lyrics, or particular sayings that keep you motivated? I love it—stick them on!
- Find images that relate to the list you made!
-
Browse through digital magazines, Pinterest, or even your camera roll. If something sparks inspiration, toss it on there!
- Put it together!
-
You can go old-school and collage it physically, or use an app like Canva or Pinterest. I like using Pinterest’s collage feature. It already knows what I’m into and shows me relevant ‘cutouts’ to include!
- Put it somewhere you’ll see every day!
-
I set mine as my phone wallpaper because I wanted to be reminded of my goals every time I look at my phone, but you can put yours anywhere!
That’s it! Remember to have fun when you’re creating your vision board!