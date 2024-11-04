The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As the end of the year creeps closer, so does the inevitable pressure to craft resolutions for the next. Let’s be real—resolutions are the New Year’s version of a “to-do list” you’ll never actually complete. They’re often forgotten, sidelined, or recycled from the previous years, like “Drink more water!” or “…Maybe go to the gym?”

I’ve found a much more fun and uniquely tailored way to create and actually remember my goals for the new year: the trusty, old-school vision board.

Now, vision boards aren’t exactly revolutionary. According to the Wall Street Journal, they became the hottest trend back in 2006 thanks to Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book The Secret. I was only a year old when the book was released, so I don’t exactly recall the Oprah buzz, but my research tells me that it was definitely there.

But, seeing as we’re no longer living in the mid-2000s, vision boards can now be made digitally! So, instead of tearing through magazines for hours, you can effortlessly collage your way to a visually curated life plan—all from the comfort of your couch. It’s never been easier to plaster your wildest dreams and aspirations for the future all in one place.

Make a list of your goals and everything that matters most to you! Your vision board can vary depending on how far into the future you’re planning. Whether it’s for the upcoming year or 20 years down the road, it’s up to you. Do you have hobbies you want to keep thriving in, like painting, running, knitting, or something that brings you joy? Add that to the board!

Do you have dream travel destinations like Paris, New York City, or even that quirky small town you’ve been eyeing? Absolutely.

Or perhaps you’re interested in trying something new and focusing on personal growth (like learning a new language or mastering sourdough bread). That’s perfect; include that, too.

What are your career ambitions and health and wellness goals (mental, physical, emotional)? Figure it out, and keep the list going.

Do you have any favorite quotes, Bible verses, song lyrics, or particular sayings that keep you motivated? I love it—stick them on! Find images that relate to the list you made! Browse through digital magazines, Pinterest, or even your camera roll. If something sparks inspiration, toss it on there! Put it together! You can go old-school and collage it physically, or use an app like Canva or Pinterest. I like using Pinterest’s collage feature. It already knows what I’m into and shows me relevant ‘cutouts’ to include! Put it somewhere you’ll see every day! I set mine as my phone wallpaper because I wanted to be reminded of my goals every time I look at my phone, but you can put yours anywhere!

That’s it! Remember to have fun when you’re creating your vision board!