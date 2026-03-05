Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Killing of Cartel Leader

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, Mexican forces killed “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Since then, there has been a surge in cartel-related violence in Jalisco, resulting in several deaths.

Born Rubén Oseguera Cervantes in Michoacán, El Mencho was a cartel leader who rose to power in drug trafficking in the 1990s. He trafficked drugs internationally throughout South America and into the United States, with heroin and fentanyl among the most notable. According to Sarah Shamim of Al Jazeera, El Mencho’s cartel is notorious in Mexico for its attacks and threats against government agents and military forces. Shamim also reported that the cartel engages in theft, scams, and extortion, among other crimes, to expand its operations and increase profits. Its activities have instilled widespread fear among civilians in Jalisco.

El Mencho was killed Sunday in a military operation that reportedly involved obtaining location information from a romantic partner of his. The U.S. National Guard, armed forces, and the Security Cabinet assisted the Mexican military in the operation. After confirming his location, the military moved in to capture him that morning. This led to an intense gunfight between cartel members and U.S. and Mexican forces. Multiple cartel members were killed, many were injured, and El Mencho was wounded. He later died while being transported to a medical facility.

The aftermath of El Mencho’s death was devastating. Violence and unrest erupted almost immediately in Puerto Vallarta. Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel used violent and threatening tactics, including city and road blockades, to stop further military operations. At the same time, rival cartels used this catastrophe as an opportunity to “replace” El Mencho’s powerful position through acts of violence.

The government issued warnings, closed schools, and temporarily halted international travel. Travelers in Mexico were left fearful, with some stranded at airports that had been temporarily shut down. Many families worried about the safety of loved ones as cartel-related violence threatened safe passage out of the country. While some were able to fly out, others turned to social media to request help. Private jet companies capitalized on the situation by offering charter flights at inflated prices, and some people were so desperate to leave that they paid the cost. Video footage from Puerto Vallarta showed people on the beach with plumes of smoke rising in the distance.

Although there is still fear and violence looming over Mexican civilians, the government assured citizens that it was taking control of the situation. On X, the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, put out an address, saying, “There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must stay informed and calm. The Security Cabinet’s social media accounts provide continuous updates. Activities are proceeding normally across most of the country.”

As of right now, schools and public transportation have been allowed to operate, and Mexican state law enforcement is deployed in larger numbers across many cities to ensure the protection of citizens. The government did this to calm civilians’ fears, maintain tourism, and, most importantly, restore normalcy.