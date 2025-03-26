The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As we adventure through March, we are surrounded by the legacy and importance of women in society. Yet, it’s important to also remember and commemorate women from Latin America, especially those from my country, Venezuela. Venezuela aided in liberating Latin American countries from Spain, yet the women who fought against Spanish conquistadors in their lifetime are often forgotten. So, here’s a list of important Venezuelan women who changed Venezuelan society, as well as Latin American society.

Teresa De la Parra

Teresa De La Parra was a Venezuelan novelist who played a key role in shifting the role of women in society. After returning from France, De La Parra struggled with the differences in culture between Venezuela and France. She felt suffocated by the limited expectations for women and, thus, rebelled against them by spending long hours reading and writing. This is where her prolific and most famous novel, Ifigenia, comes to life. The novel highlights the struggles of the protagonist in a society that regards her as inferior to men and only worthy of being a wife and mother. Of course, criticism came from the novel, especially from church officials and men who thought the protagonist’s thoughts and beliefs would stain the minds of the young girls reading the piece and push them to believe they are capable of much more than typically taught. In fact, Juan Vicente Gómez’s government deprived Venezuelan publishers of funding for publishing the manuscript. Though Ifigenia faced controversy in Venezuela, it became extremely popular in Paris, France, where it won numerous awards. De La Parra’s insightful novels, which spoke and explored societal issues and feminist thought, made her an essential writer for her time. She’s considered a pioneer in Latin American literature and one of the first Venezuelan feminist writers. Her contribution to Latin American literature, especially her vivid and realistic portrayals of women’s roles and experiences, inspired Venezuelan and Latin American women of her time to write about their struggles. De La Parra wanted to elevate the voices of the women who couldn’t. De La Parra’s remains were repatriated to Caracas in 1948 and reburied with honors in the National Pantheon of Venezuela in 1989.

Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi

Luisa Cáceres Díaz de Arismendi was a Venezuelan War of Independence heroine. Cáceres was born in 1799 into a family that highly supported the independence movement. She played a significant role in the war through her unwavering support of her husband, Juan Bautista Arismendi, a military leader, and, most importantly, her resilience in the face of Spanish persecution. In addition, in 1815, Cáceres was captured by Spanish authorities to exert pressure on her husband, who continued to fight against the Royal Spanish forces. During her imprisonment, Cáceres faced harsh treatment like torture and the delivery of her child, who later died during childbirth. Even throughout her suffering, Cáceres never denied her support for independence, especially after she was deported to Spain, where she persisted in resisting Spanish rule and was tortured to make her renounce her beliefs. In 1818, Cáceres finally returned to Venezuela and continued her expressive ideals of supporting freedom. She died in 1866 in Caracas, and in 1876, she was buried in the National Pantheon of Venezuela due to her heroic role in the Venezuelan War of Independence. There, she rests as an example of a national hero, a symbol of the struggle for independence, and a showcase of the bravery of Venezuelan women.

Juana Ramirez

Juana Ramirez was an Afro-Venezuelan born into slavery in 1790. Ramirez was an important figure in the War for Independence of Venezuela, especially when she commanded an all-female, 100-strong artillery unit, which was a key factor in preventing Spanish soldiers’ attempts to reconquer the newly independent Venezuela further and force it into a colony once again. Importantly, this earned her the title “La Avanzadora” for being one of the various heroines in the country’s war for independence. Furthermore, Ramirez became the first Afro-Latina to be laid to rest in the National Pantheon of Venezuela in 2015. Although this action took centuries after her death to be accomplished, Ramirez now rests beside the other heroes of the War for Independence and important Venezuelan figures, such as Simon Bolivar, “El Libertador.” Her title, “La Avanzadora,” not only highlights her role as the first one to advance against the Spanish soldiers but also showcases the role of women during the war and how they aided their country’s independence.

María Corina Machado