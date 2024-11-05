Unpacking the Success Behind the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet has been a consistent topic of conversation in pop culture since its debut in August. From over 500 million streams to sold-out shows, some wonder why Carpenter is just now having her big break despite entering the industry over ten years ago.

Two words — personal branding.

When Carpenter first released “emails i can’t send” back in 2022, she was just starting to discover how she would publicly establish herself as an artist. She first gained attention for her “Nonsense” outros while touring the album. Her clever and witty personality became evident as the tour went on, and people started to look forward to her following shows to see how she would end “Nonsense” next. She is someone who loves a play on words and uses her charm to establish her place in the music industry. Believe it or not, people love authenticity and humor.

Since then, it’s only been up for Carpenter. Here’s a list of her incredibly strategic and intelligent use of personal branding!

HER STYLE & AESTHETIC Visuals are powerful. Although figuring out the aesthetic for Carpenter took time, so much of this is possible due to her genius stylist, Jared Ellner. Ellner made it a priority to use color to their advantage and make Carpenter pop. For instance, the sky-blue background on the Short n’ Sweet album cover makes her own blue eyes stand out. They also prioritized figuring out what flatters her, which is clear if you pay close attention to the “light summer” color palette, which favors cool-toned, lighter, pastel colors. Carpenter also seems most comfortable and confident in the babydoll aesthetic, and her stylists consider all this when putting outfits together. This aesthetic showcases her playful, adventurous, and bold personality. While some of her outfits are spicy, they are also cute. Her feminine side shines through her flushed cheeks and glossy blonde hair, enhanced by her makeup and styling. She’s the definition of a blonde bombshell, and the fans love it. Vogue via YouTube THE ELEMENT OF SURPRISE Remember the “Nonsense” outros? I’m happy to report that Carpenter continued using this foolproof method throughout her Short n’ Sweet tour. Additionally, Carpenter introduced another element of surprise in her tour with her famous towel outfit reveal. Fans in attendance anxiously anticipate what color of outfit she will wear next. Is it a bold red or baby pink? No one knows until they attend her show. This is similar to Taylor Swift’s two surprise songs that she does each show and how all her fans try to put clues together to guess what she’ll sing. Maybe Carpenter pulled inspiration from when she opened Swift’s shows! Second, Carpenter does something called “Spin the Bottle.” Carpenter spins her custom bottle every show and sings a unique cover of some of her favorite songs. That exclusivity feels almost intimate for the audience. Then, she chooses a random person in the audience she deems “hot” and arrests them for their attractiveness. After that, she surprises the audience by changing her maxi dress to a shorter skirt. Lastly, she finishes her “Juno” performance by posing uniquely. This keeps her fans enticed and anticipatory every time. wigconic via YouTube THE MAGIC OF STORYTELLING One of the most fun aspects of her shows is that they follow a storyline. This is where Carpenter exhibits the acting skills she acquired when she was younger. She plays a pre-recorded video on a huge screen that feels like an old 50s show to introduce the show. The video shows her in a bubble bath as she jumps and runs out in a towel. She runs across the stage, which is set to look like an apartment in NYC. The microphone drops, but it’s too high, which is a play on Short n’ Sweet because she’s too short to reach it. The whole concept is like a slumber or pajama party, and it’s super interesting to see how Sabrina and her backup dancers interact with the set. All of the songs are intentional. The sets and choreography intertwine with the storyline, and it’s like you are watching a concert, play, and TV show simultaneously. Another example of her storytelling is her trilogy of music videos: “Espresso,” “Please, Please, Please,” and “Taste.” They all continually play into one another. Sabrina sells her fans an experience, and she has done a great job of it.

Rodrigo Fantini via YouTube BRAND COLLABORATIONS AND AMBASSADORSHIPS Sabrina Carpenter’s team is very calculated when choosing which brands she wants to work with. They ensure they all strengthen her personal brand in some way or form. One of her most notable partnerships is with Redken as an ambassador since everyone is obsessed with her long, voluminous hair. People are even replicating and asking for the “Sabrina Carpenter bangs” at the salon. Prada Beauty has also partnered with Carpenter and featured her favorite product, a baby blue balm, in her music video “Please Please Please.” She picks it up from “jail” since it’s the product she always has on her. Erewhon also made a Short n’ Sweet smoothie with blue spirulina and strawberries that perfectly match her album, creating the right shade of blue. The list goes on: Van Leeuwen, Short n’ Sweet pop-up cafes, Marc Jacobs, Skims, and more. The most meaningful part about all of her partnerships is that she identifies herself with the brand and campaign every time, which strengthens her personal brand and global presence. Redken via YouTube

To simplify everything, the secret behind Sabrina Carpenter’s success surrounding her album and tour goes back to her authenticity and intention behind everything she does. This is a magic formula for a big break.

Growing up, people are just trying to figure out who they are and what place they want in the world. We grew up with Carpenter via her child stardom and stood by her side as she developed her sense of self. Now 25 years old, I think it’s safe to say she has figured it out. Sometimes, a slow burn to get your big break is even more satisfying in the long run, and the fans can’t wait to see what she does next.