‘So Close to What’: A Comprehensive Unpacking of Tate McRae’s new album

Tate McRae’s highly anticipated album, So Close To What, marks a pivotal moment in her career, highlighting an evolution in both her sound and emotional depth. With this release, McRae explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, offering listeners an intimate and raw experience. So Close To What captures McRae’s growth as an artist, blending vulnerability with fresh sounds that make this album one of her most captivating works to date.

In this review, I’ll be diving into the album’s standout tracks, and its musical evolution, and share my personal favorite song. Here’s why So Close to What is a game-changer for McRae and why it deserves a place in your playlist.

The Leak: A Bump in the Road

Before the official release of So Close to What, McRae’s album was prematurely leaked, a situation that left the artist feeling “devastated,” as stated in an article by Rolling Stone. While album leaks are an unfortunate reality in the digital age, McRae’s fanbase eagerly embraced the unintentional preview, discussing the tracks on social media and fueling speculation about the upcoming release. According to Her Campus, McRae expressed disappointment but also acknowledged the heightened excitement the leak generated. Despite the leak, McRae’s raw lyricism and musical innovation shined through, and her album made a massive impact when it was finally released. The early exposure only seemed to amplify the buzz, strengthening the connection between McRae and her growing fanbase.

The Lyrics: Vulnerability at Its Finest

One of the most striking elements of So Close to What is McRae’s ability to craft emotionally raw and deeply relatable lyrics. Like her previous hits, such as “You Broke Me First,” McRae continues exploring love, heartbreak, and self-doubt. However, this time, she delves even deeper. The album follows the journey of personal growth and self-realization, not just about losing someone, but also learning to let go of the past and find peace within oneself. McRae has always been known for her ability to tap into deep, fervent emotions, and So Close to What takes this vulnerability to new heights. From the heartache in “Miss Possessive” to the introspective lines of “Dear God,” her lyrics explore universal themes of love, loss, and confusion, yet remain deeply personal, making it easy for fans to connect with her on an emotional level. In songs like “Revolving Door” and “No, I’m Not in Love,” McRae reflects on the cyclical nature of relationships. “Bloodonmyhands,” featuring Flo Milli, showcases her ability to take darker, more complex emotions and turn them into powerful anthems. McRae’s writing is unfiltered and incredibly relatable, solidifying her as a master at expressing vulnerability through music.

A Journey Toward Self-Discovery

One of the most striking elements of So Close to What is its overarching theme of self-discovery. Tracks like “It’s OK I’m OK” and “Purple Lace Bra” reflect McRae’s growing sense of independence and self-confidence. The album offers listeners an intimate look at her personal evolution as she navigates her romantic relationship and her relationship with herself. In “Signs,” McRae sings about recognizing the warning signs in her relationships, while “Means I Care” explores the internal struggles of caring too much. Throughout the album, McRae’s lyrics capture the highs and lows of growing up, making it a relatable experience for anyone on their own journey toward self-awareness.

Musical Growth: A Blend of Genres and Fresh Sound

So Close to What sees McRae take bold musical risks, blending various genres and experimenting with fresh sounds. The album is filled with moments pushing pop music’s boundaries, mixing elements of electronic, alternative, and even hip-hop. Songs like “Sports Car” and “Greenlight” embrace upbeat, energetic beats, while “Dear God” and “Nostalgia” offer a more introspective, stripped-down vibe. McRae also continues to experiment with collaborations, notably with Milli on “bloodonmyhands” and The Kid Laroi on “I Know Love.” These features add a new dynamic to the album, showing McRae’s versatility as an artist who seamlessly blends different styles and voices into her unique sound. Overall, So Close to What is an album that reflects McRae’s artistic evolution. It’s clear she’s grown as a vocalist and songwriter, incorporating a wider range of musical influences and sounds that keep the listener engaged from start to finish.

My Favorite Song: “Signs”

While every track on So Close to What is extraordinary, the one that stood out the most to me is “Signs.” This song beautifully captures the struggle of recognizing red flags in a relationship but still holding on with the hope that things will change. The melancholic yet upbeat production complements McRae’s introspective lyrics, making it a track that’s both emotionally gripping and engaging. McRae’s delivery in “Signs” feels raw and heartfelt as she reflects on the internal battle between ignoring the warning signs and embracing the truth. As stated in Genius, the lyrics paint a vivid picture of denial and self-doubt, adding layers of depth to the song’s meaning. This song resonates with me because it captures the vulnerable space between wanting love and fearing heartbreak — something I think we all have experienced at some point.

A New Chapter for Tate McRae