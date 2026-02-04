Unique places to go on Valentine’s Day in Orlando

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is so much to do in Orlando for Valentine’s Day. Like, a lot. The city is a hub for fine dining and entertainment, so there’s no shortage of options for an upscale date night or all-day activity.

However, because of how bustling Orlando is, it can be difficult to find simple and inexpensive things to do on Valentine’s Day, whether you want to spend the day with your friends, your partner, or yourself.

Here’s a list of some of my favorite things to do in Orlando that would make a perfect (and unique) plan for Valentine’s Day.

Mead Botanical Gardens Mead Botanical Gardens is one of my favorite places in Orlando. The 48-acre natural preserve, with its winding trails, greenhouse, flowery orchards, wildlife habitats, bubbling ponds, and butterfly garden, is the perfect place to escape the bustling nature of the city and hectic campus life. It also makes for a romantic getaway and a peaceful Valentine’s Day activity. Whether you’re looking for a brunch picnic spot with friends or a calming afternoon stroll hand-in-hand with your partner, it is an ideal place for those who love being outdoors. The gardens, located at 1300 S. Denning Drive, are free to visit and are open from 8 a.m. to dusk every day. View this post on Instagram @AmyBrittonPhotography via Instagram All Fired Up If you want a crafty and creative Valentine’s Day activity, All Fired Up may be the perfect option. Similar to an arts workshop or a classic romantic “paint and sip,” All Fired Up is a ceramic pottery painting shop and provides a much more affordable activity to do with friends, your significant other, or even on a solo date. There are no fees and no time limit for the painting process. Customers pay by the item, which ranges from small $10 trinkets to much more expensive, extensive projects. There is a vast assortment of pottery pieces, including plates, mugs, boxes, ring trays, and more. No reservation or appointment is needed to paint, and walk-ins are always welcome. You can bring beverages or snacks to enjoy while painting, but there are also items available for purchase in-store. There are two locations in Orlando, one in Waterford Lakes, at 709 N Alafaya Trail, and another on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. View this post on Instagram @PinknProsecco via Instagram Park Avenue The downtown Winter Park area, specifically Park Avenue, is a beautiful place to spend the day, with historic architecture, spacious plazas, the peaceful Central Park, and high-end retail and dining options. The pedestrian-friendly district, where “history, art, and nature blend seamlessly,” is studded with cobblestone walkways, curated boutiques, and quaint cafes. Some of the main attractions along Park Avenue — in addition to coffee date or lunch options — include the Morse Museum of American Art, Rollins Museum of Art (which is free for students with a university ID), Casa Feliz historic home museum, and Central Park. View this post on Instagram @ParkAvenueDistrict via Instagram View this post on Instagram @ParkAvenueDistrict via Instagram Lake Eola Lake Eola Park is a staple urban oasis in downtown Orlando, with the city’s skyscape and the glistening lake. From weekly farmers’ markets and community events, the beloved third space is a popular place to spend time outdoors. Whether your ideal day includes a leisurely lunch picnic, a walk around the water, a romantic outing in a Swan Paddle Boat, or just a place to spend time, Lake Eola is a free and fun option for Valentine’s Day. There will additionally be select events happening on Valentine’s Day, including a love-themed Vendor Rush, which will feature various local businesses and booths starting at 9 a.m. Nearby dining and drink options surrounding the park will be offering Valentine’s Day specials for your group of girls or your romantic date. Lake Eola is open during typical daylight hours, and parking is available in nearby street spaces next to the park, located at 512 E. Washington St. View this post on Instagram @LakeEola via Instagram CityArts Gallery & Cafe In the downtown arts district of Orlando, the CityArts Gallery is a contemporary art space open to the public at no cost. The newly opened CityArts Cafe, attached to the art gallery, offers an eclectic space to enjoy ethically and sustainably sourced coffee, with partial proceeds supporting local artists. The nonprofit art gallery, located at 39 S. Magnolia Ave. inside the historic Roger Kiene Building, opens at 11 a.m. daily (except for Mondays) and features seven different exhibits filled with work by local artists. View this post on Instagram @SearchCentralFL via Instagram

Hopefully, this article helped give you a few ideas of what to do on Valentine’s Day that differ from the usual late-night dinner dates. If not, now you at least have some ideas of new places to check out in your free time when having to choose from Orlando’s overwhelming offerings.