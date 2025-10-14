Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
two pumpkins with faces carved in them
Halloween Costumes That Will Steal the Show

Riley O’Keefe Student Contributor, University of Central Florida
Halloween is the one night a year when you can be anyone, or anything, you want. It’s a celebration of creativity, imagination, and boldness. It’s the time of year when people put hours into dreaming up, shopping for, and perfecting their costumes, only to show up and realize they’re one of four Barbies or three vampires in the room.

If you’re tired of blending in, then you need a truly one-of-a-kind costume. Step away from the cliché and embrace something inventive with these Halloween costumes that’ll make you the talk of every party.

1. Roman Empire TikTok Trend

Channel the viral “How often do men think about the Roman Empire?” conversation and show up as, well, the Roman Empire itself. Grab a toga, a laurel crown, and maybe even a foam sword. Add some dramatic eyeliner or metallic gold accents for extra flair, and don’t forget to practice your best emperor pose!

2. Pinterest Board Come to Life

If you’re tired of single-character costumes, then become a living, breathing Pinterest board. Curate a mashup of mismatched yet aesthetic vibes. With a cottagecore dress paired with combat boots, layered jewelry, bold accessories, and maybe a mason jar with fairy lights for good measure. The more creative and eclectic, the better. You’ll look like you walked straight out of a digital collage, and trust me when I say that everyone will want you on their Pinterest board.

3. Iconic Logos — Personified

Everyone’s seen the Starbucks Siren or Wendy’s Doll, but why not dig deeper? There are dozens of iconic logos waiting to be reimagined. Try the Morton Salt Girl with her yellow raincoat, yellow flats, and an umbrella. Or get even more creative with the Pringles Man, Kool-Aid Pitcher, or Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags. These costumes are instantly recognizable, refreshingly original, and super fun to assemble.

4. Historical Girlboss

Now you could dress up as Cleopatra or Marie Antoinette, but why not go as Susan B. Anthony with a sash, Ada Lovelace wielding a DIY laptop, or Rosalind Franklin sporting a mock DNA model? Historical costumes don’t have to be stuffy — they can shout “main character” and spark a conversation, while giving a nod to seriously impressive women. Bonus points if you add a clever prop or witty sign.

5. Your Favorite Childhood Book Character

We’re talking Pete the Cat, Magic School Bus’s Ms. Frizzle, The Hungry Caterpillar, or even the Paper Bag Princess. Elevate your look with glitter makeup, oversized accessories, or a modern streetwear twist. Nostalgia meets runway with this costume, and be sure to prepare yourself for compliments from every generation.

The best part about Halloween is that there’s no such thing as right or wrong! It’s a holiday for fun, fearless self-expression, and a little bit of mischief. It’s your annual chance to push boundaries, surprise your friends, and transform even the wildest ideas into reality. So, before you settle for another cat-ear headband, ask yourself: what’s the most unexpected, creative, and unapologetically “you” idea that comes to mind? Embrace your originality, go all-in on the details, and don’t be afraid to take risks, as those are the costumes people remember for years to come.

