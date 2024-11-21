Understanding the Electoral College: Does Your Vote Count?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Many misconceptions surround the Electoral College and how it functions. The concept often raises questions about whether individual votes truly impact the final results of a presidential election. Here, we will break down the Electoral College to better understand its significance.

What is the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is not a physical place but a process based on how people are represented in Congress. Per the National Archives and Records Administration, the Electoral College was a compromise made by the Founding Fathers when establishing the Constitution between a vote in Congress and a popular vote of qualified citizens for the election of the President. It consists of a group of delegates (or electors) appointed by each state, whose only purpose is to elect the president and vice president.

The process includes selecting the delegates, meeting the delegates who cast votes for the president and vice president, and counting the delegates’ votes by Congress. Delegates are chosen in two parts. First, the political parties in each state choose a group of delegates before the election, and second, on election day, voters in each state select their state’s delegates by casting their ballots.

When ballots are cast on Election Day, the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in that state determines which group of delegates — Republican, Democrat, or a third party — will cast electoral votes in the Electoral College for the president. This means the candidate who wins the popular vote gets that state’s electoral votes.

With 538 delegates in the Electoral College nationwide, presidential candidates need a majority of 270 votes to win the White House. It’s important to note that, as stated by the National Archives and Records Administration, there’s no Constitutional provision or Federal law which requires delegates to vote simultaneously to the results of the popular vote in their states.

Where Do Young Voters Fall In All of This?

Since the Electoral College can amplify or diminish the impact of votes in different states, such as swing states, or solidly blue or red states, each vote impacts the larger decision of your state.

The fact that younger generations will continue to age into the electorate means their voting patterns will have long-term consequences for the direction of the country. According to The Harvard Kennedy School, young Americans between the ages of 18-29 show strong support for progressive policies. Project 2025 held a name recognition of 54% among young Americans, with only 6% reporting favorable views and 48% rating the concept unfavorably. Young voters are more likely to advocate for change and are often at the forefront of movements like climate action, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights. Their votes can help bring attention to these causes and push candidates to address them more seriously.

In battleground states, where a small margin can decide elections, young voters can be a decisive force. States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin have seen growing turnout among young people, and their votes can tilt the outcome in these critical regions.

Should We Keep or Change the Electoral College?

Throughout the history of the United States, there have been many arguments for and against the Electoral College.

Those who are for it may argue that the Electoral College balances power by giving smaller states a proportional voice, preventing densely populated states from dominating elections; and reflects the United States’ structure as a union of states by giving each state a distinct role in the election process.

Meanwhile, those who are against it may argue that in most states, all electoral votes go to the candidate with a simple majority, disregarding minority voters in those states. In rare cases, a candidate can win the presidency without winning the popular vote, raising concerns about fairness and legitimacy.

Some of the alternative systems that have been proposed are proportional voting and popular vote. The popular vote directly elects the president based on the total number of votes nationwide; while proportional voting allocates electoral votes based on the percentage of votes each candidate receives in a state.

Voting Still Matters

Your vote is your voice, and participating in elections is one of the most powerful ways you can influence the future. Elections determine the policies that affect everything from healthcare to education, the economy, and climate change.

Before you vote, take the time to learn about the candidates, their platforms, and the issues that matter most to you. Whether reading articles, attending candidate forums, or watching debates, staying informed helps you make the best decision.