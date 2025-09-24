5 Ways To Escape Misinformation in Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an age where information travels faster than ever, knowing which news sources will give you the facts is essential for staying informed. A 2018 study conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that most adults in the U.S. are unable to distinguish between real news and opinion-based claims. With countless clickbait titles competing for our attention and every outlet claiming they have the real story, it can be hard to know who to trust.

When it comes to finding news sources that prioritize unbiased stories, it helps to know how to spot the “red flags.” Here are some tips you can use the next time you need to find some credible news articles.

Research News Outlets A quick Google search can show you what others have to say about a specific news outlet, which can uncover a reputation of bias or misinformation. It is important to ensure that the news outlet you would like to source is well-established with a long-standing reputation, as they are less likely to publish misleading content. Double-check their sources Even the news outlets need to find their news somewhere. Reputable news outlets will always cite primary sources, ensuring that they obtain their information directly from the most reliable sources to prevent bias or misinterpretation of information. A 2024 research study authored by scholars of Harvard University found that verifying the sources used by a website can help verify the website’s reputation. If it’s difficult to find out where the news outlet got its information, you should rethink your use of their articles. Compare different news Outlets To Each Other No news source can ever be perfectly objective 100% of the time. So, comparing articles on the same topic can help provide you with a perspective on the story and uncover hidden bias or omitted details that you might have missed otherwise. Canva / Dziana Hasanbekava Watch Out For Overly Emotional Language Avoid news outlets that rely on overly emotional, offensive language to entice their readers to their articles. Credible journalism sticks to the facts and doesn’t need to manipulate its audience into its content. So, stick to news outlets that use neutral, provable information in their headlines. Use Tools Made For Assessing Bias There are helpful tools out there made to help you find the most unbiased news sources. AllSides is just one example of a website that can quickly tell you which news sources lean right, left, and center, as well as how trustworthy it is overall. A 2025 study determining media bias in the context of social media describes the AllSides website as promoting balanced news consumption through political bias estimation. You can also check out news outlets like Straight Arrow News, which points out similar information.

While factual information can be hard to find in the vastness of the internet, it’s worth it to take the extra time to ensure your news source is trustworthy. These strategies are sure to make your next news scroll less stressful.