Top 10 DreamWorks Films According to UCF Students

In 1994, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, and David Geffen launched DreamWorks SKG. The world-renowned studio has created some of the most iconic and award-acclaimed animated movies of all time, which have been a formative part of childhoods everywhere. Thirty years later, DreamWorks continues to produce meaningful and entertaining projects that people of all ages have come to love.

I surveyed 163 students at the University of Central Florida to see what they thought were the best DreamWorks animation films.

Here are the results:

How to Train Your Dragon Of the 49 films the studio has released, the majority of the surveyed students chose How to Train Your Dragon as their favorite. The story follows a teenage Viking, Hiccup, who is part of a clan that hunts and fights dragons. Going against the ways of his people, he befriends and trains a dragon he names Toothless, hoping to change everyone’s minds about the species. Shrek Shrek is a classic. The titular character, played by Mike Myers, is a grumpy ogre who wants nothing more than to stay in his swamp, isolated from society. When a bunch of fairytale characters invade his home, he makes a bargain with Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) to rescue a cursed Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) in exchange for his land back. He braves this quest with a funny but admittedly annoying Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy. Megamind Megamind is my favorite DreamWorks film, and I’m glad to see others agree. It’s about a villain who, after years of failing, finally defeats his rival, the heroic Metro Man. With Metro Man gone, however, Megamind is left without a purpose, so he creates a new hero who decides that he would rather be bad. The film stars Will Ferrell as Megamind, with other famous names like Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, and Jonah Hill. Shrek 2 The sequel to Shrek is just as fun as the first. In this one, Shrek and Fiona are married and set out for Fiona’s home kingdom, where Shrek must meet her parents. The king (John Cleese) and queen (Julie Andrews) of Far Far Away have no clue that Shrek is an ogre; worse, they don’t know that their daughter is one, either. An elaborate plan is set up to get her to fall in love with Prince Charming (Rupert Everett). The film also features one of my favorite sequences in the film, set to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. DreamWorks Animation The Prince of Egypt This animated film tells the Biblical story of Moses throughout the Book of Exodus. The movie follows his journey to free the Israelites from slavery and lead them out of Egypt. The Prince of Egypt features music by legendary composer Hans Zimmer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Over the Hedge (Tied for 5) Over the Hedge follows a turtle named Verne and a group of woodland animals who wake up from hibernation to find a seemingly endless hedge blocking their access to a human community. The cast features Bruce Willis, Nick Nolte, Avril Lavigne, and comedians Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, and Wanda Sykes. Madagascar In this comedy, Alex the lion (Ben Stiller) and his friends, Marty the zebra (Chris Rock), Melman the giraffe (David Schwimmer), and Gloria the hippo (Jada Pinkett Smith), escape from the Central Park Zoo. Upon getting captured, they are shipped off and forced to navigate life in the wilderness of Madagascar. Mr. Peabody and Sherman (TIED for 7) Mr. Peabody, an award-winning and incredibly accomplished scientist, is a dog, while his son, Sherman, is a seven-year-old human. One day, Sherman uses his father’s time machine to impress his friend Penny. He messes up the fabric of time, altering iconic and important moments in world history, leaving him and Mr. Peabody to somehow fix what was broken before the changes become permanent. DreamWorks Animation Bee Movie Bee Movie follows Barry the Bee, who just graduated from college and is searching for a career outside of making honey. He discovers that humans have been stealing from bees to make honey for centuries and teams up with his florist friend Vanessa to sue humans for theft. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron In this movie, the U.S. Army captures a young horse (Matt Damon). He meets a Native American man from the Lakota tribe who gives Spirit his name and helps him break free. The film explores their relationship and follows Spirit’s journey back home to his herd. Honorable mentions go to: Flushed Away

The Croods

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Since 1994, DreamWorks Animation has created exceptional, heartwarming, and hilarious films that stand the test of time and resonate with audiences of all ages, including UCF’s student body.