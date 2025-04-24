UCF’s ASL Day Celebration And ASL Deaf Chat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

For many, the tale is as old as time — on April 15, 1817, Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, Dr. Mason Cogswell, and Laurent Clerc collaborated to establish the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut. Within ASD, Clerc and the students combined Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language, village sign languages from Henniker, New Hampshire, and the Sandy River Valley in Maine, with French Sign Language to create what is now known as American Sign Language. So, for the past 208 years, ASL Day has been celebrated across the country by the Deaf community and its allies. It’s a momentous celebration of the U.S.’s third most commonly used language and the amazing, welcoming community that utilizes it.

This ASL Day, I was fortunate enough to be able to participate in UCF’s ASL Day Celebration. Since starting ASL classes in high school, learning it has become a true passion of mine and something I have come to love and appreciate deeply. Beyond that, I’ve also been incredibly lucky to have been a student in UCF’s ASL courses, which are known for being challenging to get into due to the small class size and structure. My instructor, Ashley Mackay, creates an incredibly wonderful, welcoming, and engaging environment, and with her guidance, my peers and I have truly been able to blossom as ASL students.

As for the ASL Day celebration, it was such an amazing opportunity to connect with members of the Deaf community, as well as other ASL students of all levels of proficiency. The UCF SGA Disability Caucus held it fairly simply. There were four tables that students could visit to learn more about UCF’s School of Communication Sciences and Disorders and the ASL program. The first table, hosted by ASL instructors Mackay and Shawn Olmstead, allowed students and faculty to test their ASL knowledge and create their names with fingerspelling stamps.

Then, there was the ASL Knights table, showcasing the amazing opportunity for UCF students who use ASL to connect and form their own small community. After them, the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association table discussed the benefits of speech-language pathologists and audiologists knowing ASL in their fields.

Finally, there was a table hosted by ASL Deaf Chat, a local Orlando organization that works to bring together Deaf and Hearing communities and signers of all levels. The founder, Mel, and some members sold ASL stickers, shared information about the Deaf Chat Community Organization, and connected with UCF students. In fact, Mel and Mackay worked together to give the UCF mascot, Knightro, his own name-sign!

As I mentioned, UCF’s ASL Day celebration was something I was so honored to be a part of. But as a hearing person with the honor of learning ASL, I wanted to be as respectful as possible to the Orlando Deaf community to thank them for being so welcoming at the event. So, I reached out to ASL Deaf Chat and worked with Mel to compile statements from the group’s members. Here’s what they had to say.

What did you think of UCF’s ASL Day celebration?

Mel

“As the Founder of ASL Deaf Chat, I attended the UCF ASL Day Event! We noticed most people came to our table, [and] they were amazed at how we always set up weekly events in central Florida to allow the Deaf and hearing community to get to know each other and try their best to improve their American Sign Language and their receptive skills.”

What do ASL and participating in ADC mean to you?

Mel

“Most members of ASL Deaf Chat enjoyed our events in Central Florida, where they had the opportunity to meet new American Sign Language (ASL) friends and learn ASL to enhance their engagement with the Deaf community. We have been collaborating with the ASL Knights Club since Spring 2024 and have recognized the importance of spreading ASL awareness in Central Florida. On April 1st, American Sign Language was officially recognized in Central Florida by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. While some members felt nervous about attending our events, we always strive to ensure they feel welcomed and gain knowledge about Deaf culture and the Deaf community. Members of ASL Deaf Chat kept coming to our events and would always try their best not to miss any events. It is hard to find more ASL events in central Florida, so I thought I would come up with one since I’m fully deaf and love interacting with hearing people who would love to learn my native language.”

Jonathan

“I’ve been going to ASL Deaf Chat events for about six months now. The very first time I went to an ADC event, I felt welcomed as a newcomer and as someone who didn’t have a lot of experience in the deaf world. I think it’s extremely important that we celebrate ASL because it’s more than just a language. It’s something that connects everyone who uses it, and it’s also important to make everyone more aware of ASL and ASL users.”

Geoffrey

“Ever since I joined ADC, everyone has been so welcoming and patient, and I’m forever grateful. I think ADC is a great space for people learning ASL, aspiring interpreters and teachers, and even fluent and native signers. I mean, who wouldn’t want the chance to have fun in such a beautiful visual language? Not only does it create a sense of community, but it also highlights how unique each of us are when we come together.”

Riley

“ADC is the most welcoming group of individuals! From the very first event, I was shown friendship, love, and laughter. It’s the best way to connect with users of ASL outside of the classroom and still continue to learn. Come hang out with us!”

Alex

“There truly aren’t enough words to express how valuable this organization is. I’ve studied ASL on and off for years, but I never fully immersed myself in the Deaf community, mostly because I didn’t know how. Then, my professor told me about ASL Deaf Chat, and I pushed myself to go. At first, I was terrified. I didn’t know how my skills would hold up around fluent ASL users, and it’s uncomfortable to rely entirely on a language you’re not yet fluent in. But I quickly discovered that everyone is excited to communicate, no matter your level. There’s a wide range of signing abilities; some are students, others are not, and the group is incredibly diverse, spanning different degrees of hearing loss, ages, and backgrounds. Each week’s event takes place in a new spot, which has helped me explore parts of Orlando I’d never been to.

As I continue on my path to becoming an ASL interpreter, I’ll always make time for these events. They’re crucial for immersing yourself in deaf culture and experiencing the many ways ASL can be expressed. Learning ASL from deaf ASL users is hands down the best way to learn the language. Whether someone is in a high school or college ASL class, I encourage students to get themselves to ADC or any deaf events as early as they can to get the best exposure to ASL.”

Sergio

“ADC is one of the better deaf social groups I have been to. Admins are super nice and welcoming, especially to beginners, which was not the case with the other groups I went to. The people that attend are always great to chat with, and the event locations are various enough that things always feel fresh and fun.”

Steven

“I joined ASL Deaf Chat because I was curious and wanted to meet beautiful people and make friends. I guarantee that ASL Deaf Chat is an incredible space for building the community, for practicing sign language, and celebrating deaf culture. I feel so welcome. It’s a great way to connect with others who share a passion for ASL! It is such a fun and friendly way to meet and make a connection with the community, which [is] definitely a vibe! I’m highly suggesting that joining ASL Deaf Chat has been a beautiful experience. It’s more than just practicing ASL, it’s about connection, and feeling seen where we all stand for. You are all welcome; check us out!”

Jodaniz

“ASL Deaf Chat is one of my favorite things to do because it lets me be myself and connect with others who understand me. Everyone is so kind and welcoming — it truly feels like my second home.”

As you can see, the statements of the ADC members, as well as UCF’s ASL Day celebration, serve as vibrant reminders of the importance of language, culture, and connection. Through community, education, and genuine interaction, students and members of the Deaf and signing community came together to honor the rich history and continuing legacy of American Sign Language.

Whether you’re just starting to learn ASL or have been signing for years, engaging with the community is one of the most powerful ways to grow, both linguistically and personally. ASL is more than a class or a skill — it’s a bridge to a beautiful and resilient culture and language that needs to be seen, shared, and celebrated continuously.