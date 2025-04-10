This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

On March 26, the University of Central Florida publicly announced that it would partner with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Government Efficiency branch. The announcement, made through a post on X, surprised many and has sparked some debate on whether or not this is the right decision for UCF. The post was uploaded as a reply to DeSantis regarding the Florida DOGE division, which cited that this would aim to audit and eliminate “any wasteful spending in our higher education system.”

UCF has made some changes as of late, specifically regarding DEI policies, and it appears that even more is expected to change. The university has recently adjusted its on-campus resources for international students by relocating UCF Global to the College of Sciences building. Additionally, some students have noticed changes in their classes, with multiple reports of material being adjusted to comply with DeSantis’s history instruction guidelines. As concerns for possible scholarship cuts and program alterations rise, this stands out as what could influence future decisions.

Fresh off his 20% raise, now resting on a $1.275 million salary, UCF’s President Dr. Alexander Cartwright praised the Florida DOGE program in his post. Returning DOGE’s mission statement to the UCF creed, Cartwright stated, “Maximizing taxpayer value while fueling Florida’s future — that’s UCF’s commitment. Among the lowest funded universities per student, we deliver high-quality graduates Florida needs to power our economy. A model of excellence and efficiency aligned with Florida’s DOGE initiative.”

However, UCF’s support for DOGE has not always been voiced so openly. In December 2024, UCF Today published an excerpt of Ph.D. and director of UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting Sean Snaith’s predictions for the new administration. The piece cited that he was skeptical of DOGE specifically, primarily because of the sudden push for reforms he did not believe would last.

As for how this may impact students directly, DeSantis’ audits may seek out courses that are deemed unnecessary and remove them from catalogs, potentially making it difficult for those with non-DOGE-approved majors to complete their programs or graduate with their desired degrees. On the topic of degrees themselves, it is also very likely that the variety of majors and minors will decrease as they were included as a possible target within DeSantis’s efficiency executive order.

While much of the university has not spoken up on this matter, it seems that many students and alumni do not support DeSantis’s decision. In the replies from the original X post, some users have brought the conversation back to the UCF creed. Some are heavily examining the pillars of integrity, excellence, creativity, community, and scholarship, with one user in particular suggesting that this move would go against UCF’s defining principles. “I guess the UCF creed means nothing now? Integrity nowhere to be found, no scholarly spirit, disrespect to the community, constraining creativity, and shunning excellence!!!” the post states.

Some student organizations have actively opposed this initiative, with the UCF Young Democratic Socialists taking to social media to express their thoughts. In an Instagram post from March 29, the UCF branch of the YDSA wrote, “No DOGE on our campus! Keep fascists away from faculty!” in the caption of screenshots of the partnership announcement.

But it doesn’t seem that the opposition is universal. One user, who claims to be a student, explained that this choice was one that he agreed with, posting, “Good work UCF. Cutting waste and creating a more efficient system is what the people of Florida and America voted for. Proud to be a student today.”

As the changes to UCF resulting from their compliance with DeSantis’s DOGE are still progressing, more information on how this may impact students, programs, and faculty is yet to come.