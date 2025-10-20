UCF Students Save Big with These Ticket Discounts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to college in Orlando means there are lots of places to explore close to campus. Whether it be going to Lake Eola to hang out with some geese, seeing your favorite artist performing at the Kia Center, or catching a play at the Dr. Phillips Center, there’s something for everyone to do. The biggest attractions in Orlando are the famous theme parks. With Walt Disney World and Universal under an hour away from UCF’s main campus, riding thrilling roller coasters and catching a fireworks show could be a daily occurrence.

As college students, buying something like a theme park ticket can seem intangible, as prices for tickets are higher than most people’s budget. But, what if there was a way to buy those tickets for cheaper than regular park visitors?

UCF’s Student Government Association offers discounts to UCF students for several attractions around Orlando, including discounted tickets to Universal, Islands of Adventure, Walt Disney World, Medieval Times, Fun Spot, and more. Any UCF student, faculty, staff, or alumnus can get these discounted tickets from the Student Union with a valid physical UCF ID.

While UCF offers various discounted tickets, I will be covering the pricing and restrictions for four of the most popular Orlando attractions. I know that, as a college student, I am always looking for great deals, so hopefully you’ll be able to take advantage of these!

Walt Disney World Photo by Brian McGowan from Unsplash UCF offers students discounted tickets to all four Disney theme parks: Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Magic Kingdom. Prices for the parks vary depending on the park and whether it’s peak season for that specific park. For a one-day ticket to Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, it costs around $174 per person if purchased through Disney’s website, but the discounted price for UCF students is $151 per person, including tax. Prices for a one-day ticket to Animal Kingdom and EPCOT are $159 per person through Disney, but the discounted price is around $127 per person, including tax. That means for UCF students, there’s about a $23 difference in price for a Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom one-day ticket and a $32 difference in cost for an Animal Kingdom and EPCOT one-day ticket. However, there is a cap on how many tickets a student can get at a discounted price. Students can only purchase 10 discounted one-day tickets to the four parks every 90 days. Prices for the two-day Walt Disney World ticket deal differ due to the fluctuation in prices between all four of the parks. While the retail cost is not listed for a two-day ticket purchased from the Disney website, the price for a two-day option through SGA is $327, including tax. Again, students can only buy ten of these tickets every 90 days. Universal and Islands of Adventure Photo by Josh Rich from Unsplash Tickets for Universal and Islands of Adventure are split into three sections: A one-day one park ticket, a one-day park-to-park ticket, and a two-day two park ticket. Prices for a one-day, one park ticket purchased at the retail price are about $154 per person, but through SGA, prices are $124, including tax. This results in savings of $30 per person for a one-day, one-park ticket at either Universal or Islands of Adventure. Students can only purchase these discounted tickets four times every 30 days. A Universal and Islands of Adventure one-day two-park ticket is about $209 at the retail cost, but the student price is $154 per person. This saves students $55 per ticket, which can be purchased by students four times every 30 days. Students who are looking for a two-day two-park ticket to Universal and Islands of Adventure can also get a sweet discount. Retail prices for a two-day two-park ticket are around $340.99, while UCF’s price is $185 per person. This means students receive a discount of $155.99 per ticket, close to half the original retail value. These tickets can also be purchased four times every 30 days. While UCF does not offer any discounted tickets to Epic Universe, students can still feel the thrill of Universal and Islands of Adventure at a cheaper price. movie theaters Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum from Unsplash If you’re the kind of person who would rather watch action than experience it, you’re in luck! UCF offers discounted movie tickets to AMC and Regal Theaters. A retail AMC ticket costs $13.36 per person for a standard movie. UCF offers students movie tickets for $10 per person for a standard movie, giving students a saving of $3.36. Retail Regal tickets cost $18.51 per person for a standard movie. UCF’s price for students is also a flat $10 per person for a standard movie, giving students savings of $8.51. Movie theater tickets for both theaters can be purchased at a discount by students six times every 14 days. dinner shows Photo by Angela Pham from Unsplash If your thing is dinner and a show, then these discounts for two of the most popular entertainment dining experiences might be the perfect thing for you. UCF offers discounted tickets to Medieval Times and Sleuth’s Mystery Dinner Show. A retail ticket for Medieval Times costs about $80.20, but with UCF’s discount, the price falls to $61, saving students $19.20 per ticket. Sleuth’s Mystery Dinner Show tickets are roughly $80.89 per person, but the UCF price is $54 per person, saving students $26.89. Tickets for both of these shows can be purchased six times every 30 days, giving you the opportunity for a nice weekend dinner with entertainment or even a great date night spot.

UCF’s SGA also offers discounted tickets to theme parks like Busch Gardens, Aquatica, SeaWorld, and Fun Spot, alongside discount tickets to Kennedy Space Center and Gatorland. Each ticket’s discount price differs per the experience, and the number of tickets offered per 30-90 days. To get these discounts, tickets must be purchased through the Student Government office located in room 107 of the Student Union.

Some tickets, like theme park tickets, have an expiration date, so keep that in mind as you plan your purchase. Ticket purchases are also non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for a later date. The SGA Ticket Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.

If you’re passing through the Student Union with your friends, wondering what to do this upcoming weekend, consider taking advantage of a discounted ticket to an adventure of your choosing.