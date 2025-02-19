Greek Life Hazing and Controversy at UCF

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is meant to be a rite of passage often becomes a life-threatening ordeal.

At the University of Central Florida, multiple Greek life organizations have been banned, but the cycle of hazing, lawsuits, and scandals continues. How far is too far?

Greek life is the blanket term for fraternities and sororities in the U.S. It is a community that many students dream of being a part of, but is the dream more of a nightmare? A recent influx in hazing across Greek Life at UCF has raised some serious concerns about the safety and well-being of these students. Despite UCF’s efforts to regulate Greek life, hazing incidents, lawsuits, and suspensions show the more profound issue within these organizations. Is Greek life at UCF truly changing, or are these issues forever engrained in the toxic culture?

Greek life through UCF has been riddled with controversial scandals. Over the years, multiple organizations have faced serious allegations, leading to investigations and sometimes even suspensions.

In 2013, UCF halted all Greek life activities to address alcohol and hazing issues that were running rampant across the campus. This included socials, new member education, and initiation activities. This was done to work with fraternities and sororities to curb the issues and address the root cause of all of them.

Just a few months later, in April 2013, activities resumed, and Greek life was allowed to continue hosting events. However, these initiatives were insufficient to cut the issues at the roots. In November 2014, Lambda Chi Alpha, also known as Lambda Chi or Gazoni Family, was suspended for multiple violations of student conduct policies. The chapter was accused of alcohol possession, public urination, and destruction of UCF property. Ultimately, their chapter was revoked by its national headquarters, and it has no timeline for officially returning to UCF’s campus.

The most recent incident occurred in spring 2023 with the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta. However, pictures of the incident have just now come to light. Pictures of presumed pledges sitting on a couch blindfolded with aluminum hats and rods surfaced. On one of the presumed pledges, an aluminum foil swastika was placed in between his lap. The university has taken action and banned the Phi Gamma Delta chapter over the allegations of this hazing incident involving antisemitic acts. This has resulted in the destruction of the chapter’s reputation at UCF. Phi Gamma Delta’s national headquarters have temporarily suspended the campus’s chapter.

UCF takes a strong no-hazing stance and does not condone the actions of any organization that engages in hazing. Other Greek life organizations on campus have also recently come under fire for hazing allegations. Alpha Xi Delta was recently placed on interim suspension for alleged hazing acts done to a pledge. However, new incidents coming to light in different fraternities and sororities each semester begs the question: Can UCF Greek life be reformed, or will we continue to see the never-ending string of suspensions?