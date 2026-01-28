UCF Earns Top-5 Placement at UDA Nationals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The UCF dance team earned fifth place at the Universal Dance Association College National Dance Championship for their hip-hop routine on Jan. 18. They were also jazz semifinalists for their routine to the song “Icon” by Jaden, choreographed by Paris Cavanagh.

The Knights spent three days at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, competing in the D1A division, widely considered UDA’s most competitive. UDA hosts three main styles that dance teams can compete in: pom, jazz, and hip-hop. According to the Varsity website, about 300 teams attended the competition this year.

UCF’s hip-hop routine was two minutes of high-energy movement, showcasing the dancers’ synchronicity and personality. One of the highlights of the dance was the team trick executed in the middle of the routine. The crowd’s excitement intensified when the team landed in unison.

The Knights begin preparing for UDA nationals in July, and the preparation does not stop until the competition is over. A TikTok video with over 800,000 views showed the dancers rehearsing their hip-hop routine at 4 a.m. during competition weekend.

Last year, UCF’s hip-hop dancers made history by earning a top-three medal for the first time. Despite not medaling this year, the team’s choreographer, Davin Lawson, said the dancers worked extremely hard.

“If you were to ask me, I would tell you plain and simple this team deserved better than the hand they were dealt. But the thing about Knights…they Charge On.” – Davin Lawson, choreographer, said on Instagram

Other notable moments from UDA Nationals this weekend include the University of Minnesota winning its fourth consecutive D1A Pom Title, Ohio State University winning its third consecutive D1A Jazz Title, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas winning back-to-back D1A Hip-Hop Titles.

UDA Nationals has become a major event in recent years, likely due to social media. Fans of the competition began referring to it as the “dance Super Bowl,” with even non-dancers watching livestreams of the performances.

The increased attention on the dance world is evident at the event itself. The AdventHealth Arena was packed with spectators trying to find an empty seat to cheer on their favorite universities. A venue change for the competition may be a future possibility, or even an ESPN broadcast of the event to accommodate the growing viewership of UDA nationals.

UDA nationals may be over for this year, but the post-competition discourse could influence changes to next season’s “dance Super Bowl.” As for the Knights, fans can continue watching the dancers perform at UCF’s basketball games.