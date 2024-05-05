Try These Lines To Make The First Move On Dating Apps

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dating apps suck, I know. Texting first on dating apps sucks even more. There’s always this battle of deciding what to say that makes you seem interested (but not desperate), flirty (but not cliche), and funny (but still feminine). I used to be a chronic believer in letting the man text me first, but I knew I needed to change my ways when I realized:

You can’t trust men to do anything right (even texting first).

2. If you want something, you have to go for it.

I mean, imagine letting your future bae blow off in the wind because you’re both too scared to text first. So the next time you get a match that is just too fine to pass by, stop waiting for him to initiate the convo and make the move.

Don’t know what to say that’s funny, flirty, and intriguing enough for them to respond? Here are pickup lines to make the first move on dating apps that actually work.

“Don’t be alarmed, but i think i have a crush on you” This is my personal favorite. It’s clickbait-y enough for them to have to at least press on a message to see what you said after the “don’t be alarmed” part and then they’re met with something cute enough to have a boy kicking their feet. This gives them the option to respond with something funny or flirty so they don’t get trapped in not knowing what to say back, hence leaving you on read for all of eternity. “permission to fall in love?” This one’s so fun and lets you be creative! The typical response back is obviously “permission granted,” so be prepared with a flirty way to combat that like “Good because I think I already did”, “perfect, step 1 completed, step 2: dinner?” or “perfect, now all I need is your number and we can get this show on the road.” Show your own personality with a dash of flirty banter. “We’d look good together” Simple and to the point, but even just saying it as a joke gaslights him into imagining what you too would look like together. This is especially good if you have similar tastes in style or enjoy doing the same things based on your profiles. Everyone is guilty of daydreaming of a partner that can match their energy, so if you think you could, you better capitalize on it! “we’d be a power couple” This idea is similar to the last one, but this one would be my pick if the guy looks like he reads self-help books. If you can pick out that niche of people, you’ve won. They typically are trying to better themselves and become their highest self, so they’re picturing a partner on the same wavelength. freestocks.org | Unsplash Being able to build an empire with their significant other is a dream of a lot of people. If they enjoy activities like reading, working out or even giving you finance bro to the max, this might be the line that’ll hook ’em. “Are you by chance looking for an ex you’ll never be able to get over?” Confidence is sexy and as much as you can try and disagree, everyone wants a connection with someone so strong you can’t forget them even if you tried. If you go for toxic men, first of all, I am sorry, but second of all: this line is perfect for you. “You look like fun” Simple and easy to the point. If you’re someone who likes to go clubbing, or raving and shows themselves off doing so in their photos, this is a great one to use. It’s not too forward, but is really helpful to lead you into being invited to meet up next time you’re going to the same destination for a fun night. “You look like my next mistake” Another one that’ll win for the toxic boys and the sassy ones too. This one’s kinda sexy without doing too much. “Your ex f***ed up” If they’re too hot to handle, they deserve this message in their DMs. Let them know that someone obviously fumbled and you’re prepared to treat them right. “Tell me more” This one is such a sexy message. If they’re smart, they’ll respond with a message like “Let’s discuss over dinner.” Regardless, this message is bound to give them chills when they read it. “please break my heart, i’d be honored” If you want to be on your hands and knees over a man, I’m not here to judge, only to resource you with the best line to do so. Try this one. Photo by Kelly Sikkema from Unsplash “Think you can keep up?” Challenge them. Men can’t ever back down from competition, so they’ll end up being at your beck and call just to support their own ego. This is another good one if you’re a party girl going for a party boy. This line will lead to banter over beating them in pong, shotgunning, or how many drinks you can keep down on Wine Down Wednesday. Gym rats, this one is for you too. If you’re a muscle mommy looking for a man who can keep up with your workouts, this is the perfect line to lead to a gym date. “I was hoping for a summer wedding, does that work for you?” Wanting to flirt with a golden retriever boy? This one will have the two of you daydreaming and kicking your feet over each other as you get to planning your wedding, honeymoon, and future life together. Netflix This is such a fun way to learn their aspirations, see if you’re a match, and have some fun banter together. Be creative if they decide to play along! “I actually have a thing for guys who _____” Fill in the blank with something about their hobby/appearance. Guys don’t get enough compliments, so it never hurts to show what you notice about them. Plus, this is a great way to point out something you have in common that they might not get from your profile. “God took his time on you” Another one to boost their ego and have them kicking their feet. This is a great way to show someone that you’re just that attracted to them without sounding too desperate. “you’re not a want, you’re a need” This is the newest one I’ve added to my Notes App. Show them just how much they’ve peaked your interest. Being bold can go a long way.

Now I’ve given you every line in my book, so all that’s left to do is to put them to the test. And remember, rejection is redirection, but with your beauty and my genius lines, rejection isn’t even in the plans. Go grab your glass of wine and get your flirt on.