Trump’s Tylenol-Autism Claims Ignite a Medical Firestorm

In a move that has sparked widespread backlash from the medical community, President Donald Trump recently claimed that Tylenol, a commonly used over-the-counter pain reliever, may be linked to increased autism rates in the United States. Speaking at a White House press conference on Sept. 22, Trump urged pregnant women to avoid acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol — stating, “Don’t take Tylenol. Fight like hell not to take it.“

The president’s remarks were made alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who echoed concerns about a “potential association” between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism. Kennedy announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would begin updating acetaminophen labeling to reflect these concerns.

However, Trump’s statements were not accompanied by new scientific evidence, and leading health organizations swiftly condemned the claims. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) called the suggestion “highly concerning” and “irresponsible,” warning that it could mislead pregnant patients and undermine trust in medical guidance.

Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the ACOG, emphasized that “suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not backed by the full body of scientific evidence.” He added that discouraging its use could push expectant mothers toward less safe alternatives like NSAIDs, which are known to carry risks during pregnancy.

International health agencies also weighed in on the subject. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency stated there is “no evidence” linking Tylenol to autism, while Australia’s health department reaffirmed the drug’s safety for pregnant women.

Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, issued a strong rebuttal to Trump’s claims: “We believe independent, rigorous science clearly indicates that taking acetaminophen does not result in autism. We firmly oppose any contrary suggestions and are extremely concerned about the health risks this poses for expectant mothers and parents.”

Medical experts are pointing to a 2024 Swedish study involving 2.4 million births that found no relationship between prenatal exposure to paracetamol (acetaminophen) and subsequent autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. Dr. Dimitrios Siassakos of University College London noted that any marginal increase in risk “tends to disappear when analyses take into account the factors that matter most,” such as genetic predisposition and birth complications.

Trump’s comments are the latest in a series of controversial health claims. During his presidency and earlier campaigns, he repeatedly promoted debunked theories linking vaccines to autism. The American Psychiatric Association responded to the recent announcement by reiterating that “vaccines do not cause autism” and that “autism is a complex disorder” with no single known cause.

The administration announced plans to approve leucovorin, a drug typically used to counteract chemotherapy side effects, as a potential treatment for autism. While early trials have shown some promise in improving speech among autistic children, experts caution that the evidence is still preliminary and far from conclusive.

Critics argue that the administration’s rhetoric undermines decades of scientific research and could lead to harmful public health decisions. Colin Killick, executive director of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, warned that officials are “playing loose with facts” and perpetuating myths that stigmatize autistic individuals and their families.

As the fallout continues, healthcare providers are left to manage the confusion and concern among patients. Dr. Darine El-Chaar of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada expressed dismay, saying, “It was a really disappointing comment to hear as a health-care provider.”

With autism affecting one in 31 U.S. children today, the stakes are high. Experts urge the public to rely on evidence-based medical advice and caution against drawing conclusions from unverified claims.