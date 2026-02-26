Trump’s Racist Video: The Death of Presidential Decorum

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The presidency of the United States is widely regarded as one of the most powerful positions in the world. There was a time when the role wasn’t simply defined by power, but by poise. Being a great president meant demonstrating restraint in times of anger and showing respect to those around you. Unfortunately, these professional norms have steadily eroded, with more examples than you could count just a click away.

Trump’s Video Sparks Immediate Backlash

On Feb. 5, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform depicting the former President Barack Obama and the former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle. The blatantly racist video received immediate backlash from both parties, with Republican Senator Tim Scott calling it “the most racist thing” he had seen from the White House. The video was deleted just a few hours later.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he had only screened the beginning of the video and was not aware of the offensive imagery. However, when pressed further on the subject and asked to apologize by GOP leaders, Trump declined, stating, “No, I didn’t make a mistake.” This aligns with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s earlier statement, where she had defended the video, calling the outrage “fake.”

Trump himself has proclaimed that he is “the least racist president [we’ve] had in a long time.” Given his repeated racially charged attacks against former President Barack Obama, it is increasingly difficult to see this post as accidental. An “I didn’t know” excuse may work for some, but against a documented history of racist rhetoric, it rings hollow.

The former president responds

So, what did the recipient of this heinous “meme” have to say? Former President Barack Obama addressed the post during an interview with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, stating that the decorum that once guided public officials in office is gone. He also described the current media climate as a “clown show” and referred to the noise around Trump’s presidency as “distraction.”

The difference between the way these two men handle themselves could not be more obvious, a theme that carries through when examining their behavior during their respective presidencies. When former President Barack Obama was in office, he carried himself with dignity, treating even his adversaries as equals. Overall, there is a level of professionalism and decorum that is absent today.

Conversely, during his first and current terms, President Donald Trump has wielded his position to intimidate those around him, bending outcomes to his will. He frequently turns to social media to attack opponents and spread misinformation, effectively erasing the line between presidential action and personal vendetta.

More than just the president’s words?

Working in the Oval Office isn’t simply a job, and the president isn’t your average employee. The moment a person is sworn in, they become more than themselves; they become the living embodiment of the office and the ideals it represents. Their duty extends beyond the literal responsibilities of the position as they come to symbolize the integrity, dignity, and authority of the presidency itself. Every word, action, and decision reflects not just on the individual, but on the institution and, by extension, the nation. To disregard that responsibility is to betray the trust of the people and weaken the very foundations upon which it stands, with consequences that touch every corner of the nation.