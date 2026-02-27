Trump vs. Newsom: Potential in 2028 Election?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing tensions between California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, and President Trump have continued to escalate as growing disapproval of the Trump administration has increased. Newsom has dedicated himself to being for the people, making it his mission as governor to put California residents first.

Despite his devotion, the current political climate has raised concerns about where the country is heading and how both parties can compromise for the future. American politics has evolved significantly since the early 21st century, with mainstream media providing citizens with political and social commentary on current events and proposed policies.

Social media platforms like TikTok have given politicians a voice to share their goals for the country and their personal opinions on national news. Governor Newsom has expressed discontent with what he views as abuses of power by the Trump administration, including human rights violations within ICE facilities.

In an interview late last year, Newsom bashed Trump’s leadership, saying, “There’s nothing normal about this.” Under the administration, Democratic leadership often struggled to speak out, making it difficult for politicians to challenge actions they viewed as unlawful.

THE POWER OF DEMOCRACY

Newsom understands the power of a democracy and a first-world nation. He also prioritizes citizens’ needs; however, he believes President Trump has failed to deliver on the promises he made to his voters, which include tackling the affordability crisis, fixing the job market, and placing America first. Newsom has previously said that, “Trump’s economic agenda betrays our nation: it is not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First,'” further illustrating his doubt in Trump’s promises.

News headlines further reveal Newsom’s objection to Trump’s foreign policy, which relies on the pattern of America as a global superpower. The nation is now facing increasing risks of isolation. Protests at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, drew attention to Trump’s handling of illegal immigration, as ICE facilities are reported to violate human rights.

A recent Munich Security Conference in Europe led Newsom to speak out against President Trump and his corruption. Newsom spoke about California’s impact on climate change: “California has been a leader in climate policy going back to Ronald Reagan.” The conference meeting highlights Governor Newsom’s acknowledgement that climate change is not a Republican or Democrat issue, but a pronounced reality. The California wildfires have been a major threat, causing Newsom to seek support abroad. European nations in the UN strongly advocate for climate change initiatives; however, if the U.S. becomes isolated and loses its foreign allies, the repercussions could hurt citizens in the long term.

Current reports reveal Trump’s disagreement with how Newsom has handled climate change and his deal with the UK. In a recent interview, President Trump openly mocked Newsom, saying, “Gavin is a loser. Everything he’s touched turns to garbage. His state has gone to hell, and his environmental work is a disaster.” U.S. allies such as the UK are interested in continuing to collaborate on climate change, even as President Trump pursues a different agenda. The social media exchanges between President Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom have continued to escalaten and tensions may intensify further now that Newsom has announced his interest in candidacy in the 2028 presidential election.

As political instability shapes ongoing trends, politicians aim to reach voters on social media. Rising conflict between the parties raises questions about the nation’s future. Will Newsom be the next president? His support among Democratic-affiliated voters shows that it is possible, although President Trump has made it clear he is interested in running for a third term. It could be up to voters to decide if Newsom or Trump can make futuristic goals more attainable.