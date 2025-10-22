Trump Urges Israeli President to Pardon Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Deal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The six-step agreement outlines the following: U.S. President Donald Trump is to announce the end of the Gaza-Israel war; The Israeli Government is to decide when the war ends; Israel is to permit the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza; Israel will withdraw from designated occupied areas that were agreed upon with Hamas, and not return to those areas so long as Hamas fulfills their part of the agreement; Gaza will release all Israeli hostages, living or dead; and Israel will also release Gazan hostages, living or dead.

As of Oct. 16, Hamas has released nine hostages, and Israel has released around 2000 Palestinian prisoners. This deal, although fragile, was celebrated because the releases and agreement are the most progress that has been made towards ending the war in the past two years.

In the wake of this historic accord, on Oct. 13, Trump traveled to the Middle East to address the Israeli parliament and participate in the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit. Upon his arrival, crowds in Israel hailed the U.S. president as a hero, filling the air with chants and celebration. As Trump took the podium in the Knesset — joined by 120 members of the Israeli legislature, U.S. Representatives, the Israeli president, and the prime minister — he was greeted with a resounding standing ovation. He began his address by poignantly acknowledging the enduring pain of the conflict, describing it as a “painful nightmare.”

Trump lauded the Israeli military forces for their remarkable achievements and celebrated their “victories” as pivotal steps toward peace in the Middle East. These “victories” — notably the strategic occupation of territory in Gaza — were framed as milestones on the path to stability.

Trump passionately encouraged Israeli military leaders and lawmakers to persevere in their fight against terrorism, underscoring the pursuit of the “ultimate prize of peace and prosperity.”

With evident relief, Trump expressed his belief that the ceasefire deal would finally bring an end to the relentless conflict. He also offered high praise for Netanyahu, predicting that history would remember him for forging this momentous agreement.

In a particularly memorable moment, Trump turned to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and boldly called for a pardon for Netanyahu, who faces charges of corruption and fraud. “Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon?” Trump said. “Give him a pardon. Come on.”

The corruption and fraud charges are only a fraction of the serious allegations facing Israel’s Prime Minister. According to the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, Netanyahu stands accused of grave war crimes, including starvation, intentional attacks on civilians, murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

Immediately following his address, Trump traveled directly to Egypt to participate in the landmark Gaza 2025 Peace Summit. There, he joined a distinguished gathering of international leaders, including the presidents of Egypt and Turkey, the British Prime Minister, and many others. Together, these leaders signed the visionary Gaza Peace Agreement, as proposed by the President of Egypt.

While this historic achievement is being hailed as a triumph for both Palestine and Israel, concerns linger about the durability of the peace. Tensions and deep-seated divisions — both social and physical — still separate the two territories. The war has left Gaza devastated, with more than 60,000 lives lost and the city reduced to ruins. True and lasting peace will demand far more than the signing of an agreement; it will require unwavering commitment, reconstruction, and hope.