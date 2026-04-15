True or False: Did College Live Up to the Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people say college is the “best time of your life,” but what if that’s a lie we’ve all been told? Between the all-nighters, the social pressure, and the endless grind, college years can be just as exhausting as they are exhilarating. So, let me take off your rose-colored glasses and ask the hard question: Were college days really the best years of our lives or just a carefully packaged myth?

While college is often framed as a highlight of a person’s life, the reality is far more nuanced. For many, it can be a golden period filled with new friendships, independence, and opportunities for growth. It’s a time to explore interests and experience a level of freedom that feels exciting and transformative. However, that experience is not a universal feeling. The pressure to live up to the “best years” label, fueled by social media and idealized portrayals in movies, can make college feel overwhelming rather than fulfilling. Students may feel like they’re falling short if their experience doesn’t match the picture-perfect version in the media they consume. So, while college can be incredible, calling it the definitive “best” time of life may be more of an expectation than a reality.

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For me, college didn’t fit the typical picture. I studied abroad during my first year, and then transferred to the University of Central Florida, where I commuted to campus. Living about 30 minutes away may not seem like a major obstacle, but it had a noticeable impact on my experience. I couldn’t spontaneously attend events or fully immerse myself in campus life like my classmates. I had to plan every visit. Getting involved in clubs or activities wasn’t just about showing up—it meant factoring in the drive, my class schedule, and my work commitments. That distance, while manageable, created a layer of separation that looked very different from the traditional, on-campus ideal.

My experience, as it turns out, isn’t as uncommon as it might seem. According to the U.S. Department of Education, approximately 85% of college and university students are commuters. The Community College Review identifies transportation challenges and rising housing costs as the most persistent barriers to college completion: “In 2026, rising housing costs, expanding suburban campuses, and continued enrollment growth have made transportation challenges for community college students more complex than ever. For many learners, transportation challenges for community college students directly affect attendance, academic performance, and retention.”

The conversation goes beyond whether college is the best years of our lives and instead asks whether we can sustain the experience long enough to reach the finish line. For many students, it’s not about chasing a picturesque semester filled with events and social milestones, but about managing the very real pressures of tuition, housing, transportation, and work.

The rising cost of education forces students to constantly balance academics with financial responsibilities, often leaving them stretched thin just to stay enrolled. In that sense, success in college isn’t defined by how seemingly perfect the experience looks, but by the ability to persist, adapt, and ultimately graduate despite the obstacles in the way.

Attending a university today looks very different from just a few decades ago. As highlighted in Medium, higher education has undergone major shifts over the past 25 years. Online learning, once limited to occasional night classes, has become a vital part of how students engage with coursework. At the same time, rising tuition and fees have reshaped how people approach college, with a greater emphasis on the value it provides in relation to its cost.

Degrees themselves have become more career-oriented, emphasizing practical skills and job-readiness alongside, or sometimes instead of, intellectual exploration. It’s also important to remember that the student population has evolved. College is no longer composed primarily of recent high school graduates. It now includes people of all ages and life stages, many of whom balance full-time jobs, families, and other responsibilities while pursuing their education.

Together, these changes reflect a broader transformation: college is no longer a one-size-fits-all experience. It is instead a more flexible, diverse, and career-driven path than ever before.