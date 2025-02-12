Trevor Noah Sparks Backlash at Grammys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The 2025 Grammys had been long anticipated by music fans, especially when each category contained big uprising names such as Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, etc. Yet, when the awaited night arrived, the mood shifted for the worse once the host of the night, Trevor Noah, began to make ‘jokes’ that fell flat in the audience, considering the current state of the U.S., with President Donald Trump returning to the White House less than a month ago.

During the ceremony’s commencement, Noah started with a joke about illegal immigration, stating that the Grammys are about “honoring the best in music as voted by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy, and 20 million illegal immigrants.”

Noah’s comment about Colombia and immigrants is the main reason he is now facing backlash. When referring to Colombian singer Shakira, he stated, “[Shakira is] the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class-A felony.” This attempt at a joke was criticized for being insensitive and offensive, and Roan’s expression during the live streaming of the ceremony is a clear example of how his comment was received at the moment.

Similarly to Roan, Doecchi showcased her distaste for the joke. If one takes a moment to observe each face in the video as the comment is being said, it becomes clear how the mood shifted as nobody enjoyed the tasteless usage of immigrants to make a joke.

This backlash for his insensitive comments doesn’t come from them being unfunny but rather because they are articulated in a period where Trump is harshly treating immigrants. For the past few weeks, immigrants from Latin America have been regarded as inferior, criminals, and rapists, among other things, by Trump and his party members.

Utilizing the suffering of millions of immigrants in the country, both legally and illegally, to make a joke in a ceremony being watched by most of the country further pushes the dehumanizing propaganda that was tried during the election year by the current president.

It was a disrespectful comment to Shakira, as rather than being given a moment to highlight her talent and success, Noah belittled Colombians and immigrants to uplift the artist.

Later that night, Shakira was the winner of Best Latin Pop Album, and during her speech, she dedicated such victory to immigrants, telling them, “In this country you’re loved, you’re worth it, and I’ll always fight with you.” Highlighting how racist and insensitive Noah’s comment earlier in the ceremony was.

Shakira was one of the many artists who utilized their speeches to uplift minority voices. Noah could have done this and still achieved a humorous monologue if he had strived away from making immigrants the bottom of the joke instead of the institution promoting harmful stereotypes towards them.