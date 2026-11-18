This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Trader Joe’s just opened ten minutes from UCF, and it is already bustling. On opening day, Nov. 5, it was busy right up until closing. College students, local families, and even tourists filled the building as everyone hunted for the best festive items.

This Trader Joe’s was long overdue. People around Orlando have been saying we’ve needed another Trader Joe’s, and I couldn’t agree more. The other ones in Orange County are either in Winter Park or all the way in Windermere, and both are a parking nightmare. Both locations are in or near a shopping center, and because of their distance from the main campus, traveling to them seemed much more like a chore than going to your local grocery store. I no longer have to plan a day where one of the stops happens to be Trader Joe’s. On top of the Alafaya location already being nearby, the store itself is larger and feels more like a grocery store than a treat. It also has the most beautiful parking lot I’ve ever seen for a Trader Joe’s, IYKYK.

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Trader Joe’s is the perfect grocery store for a college student. It has a wonderful mix of ready-to-bake meals and fresh ingredients to make your own meals, all at a reasonable price. They keep up with trends, and their seasonal items are always rotating; their butternut squash mac n’ cheese for the fall is to die for. Not only that, they have a lovely selection of self-care items. Things like skin care, hair care, and even general body care items are entirely cruelty-free. Having one closer to campus will absolutely be beneficial for many students.

It is also a perfectly suitable grocery store for families. They have incredibly affordable daily items, like fresh produce, meats, dairy, and carbs. They also carry more “luxury” items: different cuts of steak, specialty cheeses, and even alcohol. Whether you’re making a hearty meal to feed your family or something fun to host a party, Trader Joe’s has it. They also have a plethora of items that accommodate dietary restrictions. People with gluten allergies, dairy allergies, and even those who prefer to eat plant-based items can shop here with just as much ease as those without restrictions.

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However, my personal favorite part of having a Trader Joe’s nearby is that there will finally be a place close to me where I can buy gorgeous, fresh flowers. Trader Joe’s has a curated selection of flowers that change with the seasons and make the perfect addition to any home. Flowers are fantastic for every occasion, and there’s nothing I love more than making a bouquet for a friend and seeing them light up when they get the florals, all beautifully wrapped in a little brown bag.

I’m excited to finally have this Trader Joe’s close by, and I know I’m not the only one. If you have time this week, you should check it out and find a new favorite holiday treat.