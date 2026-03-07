TPUSA at UCF Hosts James Fishback Amid Florida Governor Buzz

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Republican candidate for Florida governor James Fishback spoke to University of Central Florida students at a Turning Point USA event on the university’s main campus. Fishback entered the event optimistic, greeted by excitement from students involved in TPUSA’s UCF organization and other curious students near the Student Union.

Turning Point USA at UCF selected Fishback to represent their vision for America, emphasizing values such as family, faith, and a strong economy. While Florida is no longer the swing state it once was, the state’s large population—driven by waves of migration—continues to shape a dynamic and evolving political landscape. Rising concerns among Floridians are also surfacing as the gubernatorial election approaches this year, scheduled for the first Tuesday of November.

Historically, Florida’s regions— north, central, and south— have distinct political tendencies, shaped by diverse populations that influenced current state politics. The political climate is largely determined by its influential senior population, affecting policies such as Medicaid and Social Security benefits, and prioritizing education for children. However, Florida politics do not solely rely on senior citizens, as youth turnout in recent decades has proven that younger age groups are becoming just as impactful.

Fishback appeared to recognize this generational shift, addressing Gen-Z directly when he expressed disapproval of both major political parties. He criticized intra-party conflicts among Republicans, stating, “It further divides the state and only contributes to more division, leaving voters feeling hopeless.”

Fishback’s speech suggests he is not strictly bound to traditional Republican positions, positioning himself as a moderate or a “weak Republican.” He argued that strict party affiliation often fosters bias and discourages policy collaboration. Claiming that “there are 4.5 million more Republican voters in Florida than Democrats,” Fishback expressed confidence that the next governor would be a Republican. Politico analysis has highlighted a trend toward increased conservatism among Florida voters, reflected in rising support for Republican initiatives.

So, how does candidate Fishback propose Florida can succeed in becoming the nostalgic Florida voters once knew, and change it for the greater good? Firstly, Fishback stated that he traces his origins to a “working-class family in Broward County, and [that he wants] to implement a system that teachers can benefit from.” Before any objections could be made, he explained the importance of public school education and assured that higher teacher pay can become attainable if taxpaying dollars are distributed effectively. Addressing concerns that “college is a scam,” Fishback argued that universities open doors to future opportunities. He also emphasized improving school nutrition, aiming to provide healthier food options for students.

Fishback received enthusiastic applause when he promised measures to eliminate property taxes and improve pathways to homeownership. He suggested that increasing the minimum wage could be feasible if he wins the primaries and gubernatorial election. Fishback also voiced concerns over federal overreach, stating, “I do not want President Trump to federalize AI data centers throughout the state, which poses a risk to corrupt natural wildlife in Florida.” He acknowledged the importance of preserving Florida’s landscapes, which attract millions of visitors each year, while maintaining stability for the tourism industry.

Student questions included tackling Florida’s growing homeless population. One probable option, he affirmed, would be to create a structured system dedicated to handling the homeless crisis with care and various options, whether it be for mental health, drug addiction, or guidance to obtain affordable housing. He emphasized that social and legal reforms must include human rights protections, oversight, and sufficient programs to ensure a productive result.

A split in reactions among the audience can be reflected in Fishback’s ideology, as he is not a traditional Republican and makes the attempt to reach voters from diverse backgrounds. Despite such efforts, political commentary online shows common opposition directed at Fishback’s controversial posts on social media, reported by Florida Politics, of minority populations and current global affairs. A recent study by CBS News points out his initial agenda to utilize the “sin tax” of 50% against OnlyFans creators to prevent sexual exploitation of young women. His positions on reproductive rights, influenced by his religious beliefs, have drawn criticism; Fishback favors creating pregnancy centers to provide support and guidance rather than sustaining full reproductive services.

During his speech, Fishback linked abortion policy to broader issues, such as short-term maternity leave and employment discrimination against pregnant women. He promised students he would uphold constitutional rights related to reproductive health, though some female voters may remain skeptical given his other positions.

The 2026 survey polls provided by The New York Times researcher Caroline Soler indicate close ties in popularity between Fishback and his opponent, Republican Byron Donalds, who was endorsed by President Trump last year. Popular support is increasing for both candidates, and Fishback, during his speech, wanted to separate himself from other Republican candidates as he asked students, “What kind of Republican do you want?” There may be an increase in support of survey polls for Donalds if Fishback maintains his social media outreach to voters with racially motivated comebacks. More of these social media posts contradict claims at the TPUSA UCF event when Fishback spoke to students about “racial equality for all American citizens and religious freedom.”

The year 2026 should drive more voters to the ballots and increase turnout rates, as Gen-Z has a chance to advance progress for Florida’s future. Now is the time to ask questions, do the research, and participate in grassroots movements through civic engagement. Political movements not only inspire communities, but they also demand that the nation fulfill its promise to citizens.