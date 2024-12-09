The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re attending a casual exchange at work or a high-spirited holiday gathering with friends, finding the perfect white elephant gift can be difficult. Sometimes, finding something functional, appealing, and great for everyone can be challenging. That’s why I’ve compiled a list, in no particular order, of the best white elephant gifts suitable for any budget and occasion.

a Quirky Car Air Freshener

Car air fresheners are budget-friendly and universally useful, making them the perfect white elephant gift for anyone. Everybody wants their car to smell fresh. Not to mention, there are a variety of unique designs and scents to pick from. You can even customize one to something more personable. I would recommend going to Amazon if you want to find a fun, quirky design. They have just about everything!

Scented Candles

On the line of scented items, another great gift is scented candles. Like car air fresheners, they are universally appealing to anybody. Candles create cozy atmospheres, which are great for the holiday season. They are thoughtful and versatile, with various designs and scents suitable for any occasion. My favorite place to buy candles is T.J. Maxx. They are affordable there and have the best designs and scents. Candles add a welcoming ambiance to any environment. Whether for an close friend or casual acquaintance, a scented candle is bound to please anyone.

a Charming Mug

Everyone can use a mug, whether it’s for coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or a decorative container to hold pens or a plant. They are so convenient and adorable! Mugs come in a variety of styles with quotes and festive patterns. You could get a festive pattern to suit the event. T.J. Maxx is also a great place to shop for inexpensive, trendy mugs. There are several options under ten dollars, and some of them even have surprise designs inside! The other day, I found the cutest mug with Snoopy hanging off the rim. You could pair this gift with hot cocoa packets or tea bags to make it even more special. @appyabril Tjmaxx snoopy mugs #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #peanuts #peanutssnoopy #snoopy #snoopyhalloween #fall #halloween ♬ original sound – emmafearsmayo💙

Adorable Jellycats

These high-quality plushies are the perfect gift, appealing to anyone of any age. Jellycats are well-known, top-quality toys bound to warm anyone’s heart. They are simply the cutest! Jellycats can be expensive, but don’t worry; they have keychain selections that are a lot more reasonably priced. There are various options, and it’s guaranteed to get “stolen” during the exchange. Some of my favorite festive jellycats are the Bashful Christmas Bunny Decoration, Ricky Rain Frog Decoration, and Jolly Gingerbread Fred. If I saw one of these jellycats in a white elephant gift exchange, I would steal it.

Trinket Dish

A trinket dish is a thoughtful and adaptable gift that is both functional and stylish. It is resourceful for holding important belongings like jewelry, keys, and coins. These trays come in unique designs and styles to cover a wide range of tastes. Some trays even come in sets, making the gift even more spectacular. If you want to gift a trinket dish, I suggest looking at T.J. Maxx or Amazon for the most affordable, quaint dishes.

Throw Blanket

Throw blankets make wonderful gifts; they are practical and cozy. Whether you want something to warm you up on a chilly evening or a decorative piece to add to the living room, throw blankets are great for anyone. With a variety of styles and colors to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this gift. I find the coziest throw blankets at an affordable price at T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. These stores have several seasonal blankets to pick for the holidays.

AirPods Cleaning Pen