Top 5 Sets at Ultra Music Festival 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Ultra Music Festival Miami is one of the world’s most renowned electronic music festivals, featuring all sorts of different genres like house, techno, dubstep, trance, and dance music. This year’s Ultra is definitely going to be one for the books; not only is this Ultra’s 25th anniversary, but many are saying this is the best EDM festival lineup ever. Ultra 2025 features both rising stars and legendary veterans, all experimenting with class and genre-blending sets. Although it was very difficult to narrow it down due to the surplus of amazing performers this year, here are the top five sets you should look out for if you are attending this year.

Skrillex Skrillex is officially back in Ultra Miami for the first time in a decade. Everyone is hyped up over his comeback, and he has been a game changer in the music industry for revolutionizing dubstep. While he has been around for so long, he can seamlessly evolve with music trends and stay true to his high-energy style. Skrillex’s visuals are also high energy and intense, and some suspect he will bring in some iconic surprise guests. Anyma b2b Solomun Anyma has recently risen to fame for his futuristic and cinematic performances, especially the ones he did at The Sphere in Las Vegas. His style includes melodic techno and deep house (for which Solomun is widely recognized). Many look forward to his AI-driven visuals and the immersive experience behind his sets. This will probably make for one of the most mesmerizing sets in all of Ultra history. Deadmau5 b2b Pendulum Similarly to Skrillex, Deadmau5 has been an icon in the electronic music industry that has learned to adapt as time passes. He is an early 2010s legend and will send ravers into a very nostalgic throwback. Pendulum has a signature drum and bass sound, which, combined with Deadmau5’s melodic style, will create a very interesting show genre-wise, seeing how these two blend on stage. I think it’s definitely one for the books. Everything Always: Dom Dolla + John Summit Dom Dolla and John Summit have been the two biggest faces in modern-day house music. Everything always is going to create infectious energy in the crowd, having people dancing to tech house and funky sounds. Their chemistry and collaboration together is unmatched on stage, and they are masters at crowd work. They are honestly super fun people and love euphoric, high-energy buildups/drops. Everything Always has performed before, but I think this crowd will be unlike anything they’ve seen before. Mau P Mau P is personally one of my favorites when it comes to modern-day house music. He definitely has an underground taste that brings some fresh, new sounds people haven’t heard before to the table. He’s one of the fastest-rising people in the EDM scene and, honestly, one of the smoothest DJs I’ve seen. His music style includes tech house, grooves, and techno.

I’m so pumped to see how these performances will do, how crowds will react, and the footprint they will leave in Ultra Miami history. Some of these artists are returning after a long time or are just debuting. Having a mix of legends and newcomers is an excitement the festival has not had before, and the 25th anniversary seems like the best time for it to all go down.