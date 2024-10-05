5 Tips On How To Avoid Fumbling This Football Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll never forget witnessing my first college stereotype. Almost 19 years old at the time, I watched my peers knock back drinks, chant aggressively, and commit acts of debauchery, all before noon. As I stood there in the swampy rain observing them like zoo animals, I wondered what gave them a free pass to act like they were in an episode of Blue Mountain State. Any other day on campus, and that would be unacceptable. However, it wasn’t just any other Saturday: It was one of the first football games of the 2022 season.

Now that I’m older and wiser, I’ve learned to participate in these illustrious and beloved events. More importantly, I’ve learned how to. Since I’m approaching my third college football season and UCF is approaching their second Big 12 season, I thought it wise to make an encyclopedia of tips and tricks I’ve picked up on from my own—and my peers’—mistakes. So listen up, newbies, here’s how to survive a college football game!

Dress cute and comfy

Nothing ruins a fun day out like an outfit you despise because it’s uncomfortable or unflattering. Dress in comfortable clothes that are still cutesy, in case you care about popping up on UCF’s Barstool Instagram and X accounts. My friend wears an athleisure skirt and her UCF merch to the games. I typically keep it simple and focus on a fun hairstyle that will keep my hair away from my face and neck. It’s also important to dress for the theme if there is one. It’s a fun way to get extra crowd participation and boost the school spirit. If you feel silly, just remember that everyone else will look silly, too. For example, one of UCF’s annual games is a “Space-U” game to honor our humble aeronautical roots. Lots of shamelessly sexy aliens and Star Wars nerds at that one.

Learn a bit about the game (if you don’t already know)

Unfortunately, I do not understand college football to the degree I want to. In my defense, I know the rules and everything about how the game works, just not specific players or their stats. When at a sporting event I know nothing about, I do one of two things. The more boring (but logical) option is to look up how the sport works while getting ready for the game. Any good article will have a description of the rules, point system, and the actions of each player. My favorite option (which I’ve been doing since high school) is to find the first person who looks like they know what they’re talking about and have them explain it to me. It gets me out of my shell, and I get a fan’s insider understanding of the game. If you pick this option, your best bet is to walk up to a frat guy at the tailgate who’s keeping everyone else in check. They’re typically the most sober and the ones there for the game, not the drinks. You’ll get a crash course, Hank Green style, and a beer if you’re lucky. Alternatively, go to one of the upperclassmen girls playing beer pong or corn hole. They’re typically nicer and less condescending about explaining the rules. Again, this option works if you’re at the tailgate. Even if you don’t need the refresher, taking one for the team and getting an invite to a tent at the next game is the true victory of the day. I also look up the team roster once I understand the gist of the game. As stats are often attached to the lineup, it will give you a better idea of what your team has a stronger grasp on (i.e. offensive or defense), especially if Chad, the Beta Chi VP, took the time to explain what the players do. Alternatively, you can go to ESPN or another channel broadcasting the game. The channels typically have pre-kickoff segments, where the announcers share their anticipated outcomes and give informed details about the players. This will help you keep track of the players and what’s happening once the game starts.

Don’t get too crazy at the tailgate

If you exhaust yourself at the tailgate (or drink too much), the game is going to be a lot less fun to go to. Especially because it is blazing hot at most of the games. Hydrate before you die-drate, folks. Also, going too crazy at the tailgate is a sure-fire way to miss the student line. If you’re late to the line, you’ll get a seat in the way back of the student section, that is, if you even get a seat. Not. Cool.

Have fun in the student section

No one is “too cool” to participate at the tailgate and in the stands. Niche chants and general jeering are great ways to make friends, lose your voice, and understand the game. If everyone is hooting and hollering, you’ll find out why, especially if you ask a neighbor or look at the jumbotron. Also, joining in the fun might boost the team enough to score. I know I’d be more motivated to score if the people watching me seemed like they wanted to be there. Also, make sure to cheer when everyone else cheers. Nothing is more embarrassing than accidentally cheering for the wrong team, trust me.

Keep your money (and your head) up