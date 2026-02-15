Tips for Scoring Harry Styles Tickets at MSG

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles is on tour again. The Ticketmaster presale of a lifetime is over. The general sale for “Together, Together” is open. You lost the war. Now what?

I lost the Ticketmaster war as well, and I ended up getting tickets to Madison Square Garden within my budget through StubHub. Despite the extra fees, StubHub really came through, and I have decent seats I’m satisfied with at one of the coolest venues in the U.S.

If you decide to go the alternate route, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

View this post on Instagram @harrystyles via Instagram

. Have A Reasonable Budget This is extremely important. Most of us cannot afford pit tickets priced at over $1,000 each. It will be tempting to go up to $50-$100 over your price range, because c’mon, it’s Harry Styles! Don’t let him dazzle you too much (save that for the tour). Factor in traveling expenses and hotel costs, and be smart. Tickets usually range from $500 to $5,000, and going in without a planned amount may overwhelm you. In my mind, it is more important to grab seats within your price range than it is to grab the best seats in the house. It’s also just as important to be realistic about prices. Tickets for this tour are very expensive. Expect to pay roughly $500 per ticket, at minimum, for seats in the 200s and above. You may be able to find something in the $420 to $480 range, but it isn’t likely. Know what you are getting into, and prepare accordingly. . Scout Around Don’t be afraid to really scour all of the dates for the best seats within your price range. You never know when you’ll find bowl tickets for less than $600. When I was finding my tickets, I opened all possible dates for MSG in my browser, and really examined the StubHub features outside of price. StubHub has all of the expected tour dates open and available for ticket purchasing. All of the prices and vantage points of each seat are available when clicking through seats and dates. Look at the expected view, and what the ratings of the seats are. Google what people are saying about certain rows or seats. Sort through what seems helpful and what doesn’t. If you are going all out, you need to be able to see what you paid for. . Prioritize If you would rather get a worse seat at Harryween than a decent seat at another show, make sure to focus on that. With this specific venue in the tour, it’s hard to get the best of both worlds. With no promises of Styles coming to the U.S. at other venues, this 30-day residency at MSG is the only solid confirmation we have. View this post on Instagram @harrystyles via Instagram If good seats matter more to you than price, aim for seats in the 100s bowl area. The prices for these seats range from $900 to over $1,500, so it’s best to keep in mind which factors are most important to you. . Breathe If you are like me, getting tickets to “Together, Together” may seem like the most stressful thing in the world. Prices and presales were driving me up the wall, especially because of Styles’ extended hibernation. It’s okay to be stressed. I absolutely was, but I kept a clear head and researched my options thoroughly. Be respectful of yourself, your money, and your time. Trust your gut.

View this post on Instagram @hs_news2 via Instagram

Harry Styles is back, and yet the world is still turning. Don’t get too caught up in it. Check out StubHub for potential ticket prices and seek out advice from those who have been in the trenches. Remember to have fun. We belong together.