One of my all-time favorite book genres is thrillers. It’s easy to get sucked into the plot and want to keep reading until the mystery is solved or the secrets are uncovered. The following recommendations are popular in the thriller genre, and for good reason. If you go to sleep, don’t forget to turn out the lights — but only if you dare.

The midnight feast by lucy foley Told from five perspectives, The Midnight Feast unravels over two timelines. On the opening weekend of a luxurious resort in the forest, old friends and enemies are rekindled, a fire is ignited, and someone dies. This inspired genre is described as “folk horror” with many psychological thriller aspects. Tension, atmosphere, and fantastic storytelling come together to create another smash hit by the New York Times bestselling author Lucy Foley. William Morrow / Amazon what lies in the woods by kate alice marshall In What Lies In The Woods, childhood friends send a serial killer to prison despite keeping secrets veiled by lies. Decades later, they must confront their secrets and reveal the truth. Hiding beneath small-town friendships and mystery, the book sheds light on betrayal and lies. This masterful plot is intricately layered with red herrings and misdirections. It shows the bravery needed to face the past and find redemption. Flatiron Books / Amazon The last one at the wedding by Jason Rekulak A darker take on the dad rescues daughter plot, The Last One at the Wedding is a suspenseful thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. A father attends his estranged daughter’s wedding only to discover that her new family has dark secrets. Frank is the lovable but grouchy protagonist trying to figure out the mystery surrounding his daughter’s fiancé at the risk of losing everything he loves. This story explores the dynamics of family drama with a hint of conspiracy at its center. Flatiron Books / Amazon Home before dark by riley sager In Home Before Dark, Maggie inherits a haunted house from her family. Her father wrote a memoir detailing his ghostly encounters in the house. She returns years later to prepare it for sale, but the unwelcoming townspeople and strange occurrences make her question if the house holds dark secrets. The book is a classic haunted house tale with a touch of the supernatural. It perfectly combines psychological suspense and horror to creep you out and keep you on your toes. A clever homage to Jay Anson’s The Amityville Horror, Home Before Dark perfectly balances fun and fright. Dutton / Amazon The Last Word by Taylor Adams In The Last Word, A woman living in an old, isolated beachfront home in the Pacific Northwest posts a negative review about a bad horror novel she read. After arguing with the author online, disturbing incidents begin to occur at night, and she has to wonder if this author is capable of much more than she thought. This plot is terrifyingly imaginative, with hints of humor to cut the tension in all the right places. Relentlessly fast and twisty, The Last Word is action-packed, keeping you white-knuckled and your head spinning until the very last word. William Morrow / Amazon

These books are all great additions to your TBR list. They pull you into the story with every page, making the hair on the back of your neck stand up. I hope you enjoy unraveling the web of mysteries hidden in these thrillers.