The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Recently, social media for the White House has been in extremely bad taste, with consistent trolling and sycophancy toward President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. A surge of posts from the platform of X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook has turned into full-swing propaganda to promote the Trump administration. However, some of this propaganda has led the accounts to violate the Constitution multiple times.

For example, recently on X, the White House tweeted an image of Trump splayed out on a fake Time Magazine cover wearing a crown, captioned “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

According to The Guardian, the post “referenced the Trump administration’s move to stop New York City’s congestion pricing scheme, introduced by the state’s Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, in January. But the reaction mostly focused on the idea that the White House was promoting the president as a king — something which, for a country that fought a war to escape monarchy, represented a bold move.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Even after this post received backlash from multiple news outlets, politicians, and Congress, the White House social media continued to roll out posts that Adam Keiper from Bulwark News called, “revoltingly un-American.”

Another example is a video posted in early January titled “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.”

According to CNBC, users were disgusted by the video, to the point where one wrote “When [Vice President] JD Vance argues that illegal immigration enables poverty wages undermining the purpose of minimum wage, I can get behind that argument. But when you post this, it’s just cruel and dehumanizing.”

What’s worse, this might not even be the most offensive post-Trump has made on social media.

Trump shared an AI-generated video of him topless, sipping a cocktail with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the background, Gaza was being transformed into a coastal city, presumably colonized by the U.S.

According to The Guardian, “The video presented a computer-generated vision of Trump’s property development plan for Gaza, under which he said he wants to ‘clean out’ the population of about 2 million people.”

Multiple users reported this video was “horrible,” even Trump’s own supporters have tweeted that the video was done in impoverished taste, especially within the Christian Anglo-Saxon community.

The White House’s social media has been transformed from centrist and a true reflection of the American people to a group of social media managers who post content that is truly unrelatable to their audiences.

In Yahoo News, a writer compiled replies from only a handful of Trump’s posts on the White House account, and all of them either make fun of or call out the account’s fanatic behavior. “The Internet is having a field day trolling the White House Facebook page.”

Overall, the White House’s social media pages are not well-received by most American audiences. We can only hope our responses to egregious behavior online, whether it’s the president or not, spark change and motivate professionalism during this time.