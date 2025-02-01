The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day, I was at everybody’s favorite event: A family birthday dinner. This meant the weird, controversial talks with people you probably have not seen in a minute. We were at a hibachi restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, and I casually mentioned how much I loved that they had been playing only Taylor Swift songs since we walked in. My statement quickly turned our table into a spiral of arguments about Swift.

My younger cousins made fun of me, claiming Taylor Swift wasn’t “cool” anymore and that I couldn’t handle it. However, I had to speak up when my older relatives joined in and began attacking Swift’s ethics — something they’re clearly uneducated about.

This led me to a series of questions. Why does talking about Swift stir up disagreements the same way talking about politics does? And why does being a Swift fan feel like you’re just asking to get beat up by her haters?

Everyone’s entitled to their opinions (speak your truth, queen!). However, sometimes it’s unnecessary. Why do people feel it is so important to burst each other’s bubbles? Just because you disagree with someone, does that give you the right to attack them for it?

Music is art — it’s subjective. The debates are frustrating because being a Swiftie has always been a part of who I am. Loving her has always made me feel seen and connected me to my mom. So yes, when I am criticized for loving something, it is hard to shake it off.

That being said, what makes me the most mad is when people attack someone’s character without knowing anything about them as a person. I understand not liking Swift’s music; it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. However, when there is evidence to back up the kind of person she is, it is hard for me to agree with the haters calling her fake or awful.

According to Billboard, Swift is known for her generosity, and one of the most notable instances of this is giving $100,000 in bonuses to her 50+ Era Tours truck drivers. An article by People depicts Steve Carell’s first impression of Swift and how he is now a Swiftie because of her ability to lead with her heart and kind personality.

I speculate the hate comes from a distaste for successful women who know their worth. Maybe it’s also about being contrarian — disliking something simply because it’s popular. Honestly, for me, it goes beyond Swift. Why is it normalized to be so critical and mean to each other nowadays? Why do we feel entitled to tear people down for the things they love or the people they admire?

We don’t have to love the same things, but we should be able to appreciate each other’s passions without resorting to insults. So, the next time someone tells you a fact about themself, something they love, or something they do, listen instead of trying to tear it apart. After all, life should be about celebrating each other, not tearing each other down.