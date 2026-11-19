This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever seen an A24 film with someone who doesn’t care much for films, you might find that they didn’t quite understand the format. At least, that’s what happened to me when I saw my first A24 movie and hadn’t quite gotten into the film world yet. I left confused, questioning if the movie was meant to feel so awkward, so random.

“Niche” is the only word I can think of to describe A24’s signature tension that furthers the story. It’s hard to know what to expect from a production company that dips its toes into a variety of genres. Their most recent movie, You Can See Everything—a documentary following Elizabeth Holmes before her prison sentence due to the fraud she committed through Theranos—is a notable example of their recognizable tension. The movie producers and editors were capable of cutting the long silences throughout, but that would have changed the film’s personality. Sitting in a theater, mid-movie, waiting for sound, talking, even music to break the quiet is exactly what A24 wants their audience to experience.

Personally, when a silent scene begins in a film, I brace for a loud sound, or even a jump-scare. This is not the case for A24, and often these silences are so prolonged you forget what the audio sounded like. In fact, the quiet is often broken by a calm new scene or a faded-in sound.

I believe these noiseless scenes are added to nail the emotions for the audience. With nothing to distract you from the previous scenes’ information, you are able to fully consider everything. Even more so when the silence has a tranquil background.

@cinemawithezi via TikTok

In You Can See Everything, right before the credits roll, there is a quiet scene of two people in the ocean, swimming and laughing. Without spoiling the entire movie, the audience needs to be able to digest what they are seeing. It can make the viewer rethink everything that they thought they understood about the movie, creating a new narrative. Only white noise fills the background, allowing the audience the ability to think through this new perspective—maybe even unknowingly pushed to do so.

Viewers without background information or a deep understanding of the documentary might question why the scene is being shown, rather than cutting to the credits. We get just enough push to consider this new perspective—encouraged by Amanda Seyfried, who starred in You Can See Everything.

Aftersun is another film that A24 distributed, about a father and young daughter on a trip, a calm story of their bonding. The film feels slightly ambiguous, allowing the audience to interpret and build their own story. It features quiet, soft audio, with few conversational sections highlighting their lucky opportunity for connection. By emphasizing these few moments of openness between the father and daughter, the creators allow viewers to better understand these scenes.

@a24 via YouTube

The entire second half of this clip is in near-complete silence, allowing the audience a moment to step back and observe. There is not much to digest leading up to this point, and we can feel the calm. We see the father’s clear love and desire to be good towards his daughter. Without much background information, as well as silence in place of built-in storylines, the audience is allowed to create a narrative with slowly unfurling details and observations.

Why not cut to the next scene? Why not add more music? It may be hard to explain to those who don’t enjoy deep-diving into movies. However, for film lovers and contemplative viewers, A24’s unique personality fosters an extremely thoughtful environment.