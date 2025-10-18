The Ultimate Throne of Glass Ranking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sarah J. Maas’s Throne of Glass series is one of those rare fantasy journeys that completely takes over your life. Trust me. It has been living rent-free in my head since I picked up the first book back in 2019. With sprawling kingdoms, heart-wrenching character arcs, and enough plot twists to keep you up reading until 2 a.m. (and somehow still wanting more), this series truly defines epic fantasy.

So, here is my personal ranking of the Throne of Glass books, from least favorite to absolute best.

Spoilers for Sarah J. Maas’s Throne of Glass series ahead.

The Assassins Blade Don’t get me wrong, I love The Assassin’s Blade for the raw insight it gives us into Celaena’s past. To see her before the first book adds layers that make her later choices hit even harder. However, as much as I appreciate those details, the novella structure keeps it from reaching the same emotional or narrative depth as the main novels. Still, watching Sam and Celaena’s story unfold will always be something I treasure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by jem.F (@__bookfriendjem) @_bookfriendjem via Instagram crown of midnight This novel marks the first sharp turn in the series, shifting from fun and competitive to dark and deeply emotional. Celaena’s mask begins to slip, and we see grief, rage, and guilt start to shape her into who she’ll become. Maas does a beautiful job peeling back the layers of mystery and revealing the vulnerable heart beneath the confidence. That said, I rank it lower because it feels more like a transitional story. It sets the stage perfectly for what’s to come, but doesn’t quite stand out on its own. throne of glass The one that started it all! There’s something magical about discovering who Celaena is and what this story is about for the first time. The dramatic introductions and cunning interactions are what made me fall in love with her character. However, it’s definitely simpler than the later books. You can tell Maas was still finding her rhythm, but even then, she was laying the foundation for the massive world that would come next. It’s solid, nostalgic, and definitely did its job in getting me hooked. queen of shadows When Aelin comes home to burn it all down: Iconic. Queen of Shadows is explosive and deeply emotional, with each moment showing the transformation from Celaena Sardothien to Aelin Galathynius as she finally embraces her role as Queen of Terrasen. This is the book where Aelin stops running—the assassin fades, and the queen rises. Every page feels like a triumph. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kier | ourSharedShelves (@oursharedshelves) @oursharedshelves via Instagram tower of dawn I know, I know. Reading Tower of Dawn as a tandem with Empire of Storms was, well, a challenge. But honestly, this book is very underrated. It’s Chaol’s redemption arc, and it’s handled beautifully. His journey with Yrene Towers isn’t about the battles or explosive twists—it’s about healing. The way Maas explores trauma, guilt, and physical recovery gives this story perfect contrast from the chaos of Empire of Storms. Every moment of Chaol and Yrene’s story was worth it, and I truly can’t imagine the series without it. Empire of Storms The only word I can use to describe this novel: Heartbreak. This book is an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. Aelin forging alliances, outsmarting enemies, and revealing just how far ahead she’s been thinking was just brilliant. The deepening romance between Rowan and Aelin, paired with Elide and Lorcan’s heartbreaking journey, absolutely wrecked me. Let’s just say I’ll never look at the beach the same way after that ending. Kels via YouTube heir of fire I will never stop talking about this book. Watching Aelin return home and rediscover who she is after losing everything, alongside her training with Rowan, lays the foundation for everything to come. It challenges her, breaks her, and rebuilds her into someone stronger. What starts as harsh training and mutual resentment transforms into one of the most powerful, soul-deep bonds in fantasy. Rowan doesn’t coddle her; he challenges her, pushes her, and reminds her of her own strength when she’s forgotten it. kingdom of ash There is no finale like Kingdom of Ash. Nearly a thousand pages, and yet, not a moment wasted. Maas ties every thread together, from Aelin’s torture, escape, and sacrifice, to the reunions and battles that bring every character full circle. Also, that moment when Aelin fell between worlds was unforgettable. This book is pure devastation and triumph all in one, an ending truly worthy of the journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah (@_sarahs_tbr_) @_sarah_tbr_ via Instagram

Ranking the Throne of Glass books wasn’t easy. Every story brings something different to Aelin’s journey, and each one has a moment that completely wrecked me in the best way.

No matter where each one lands on the list, they all matter. Every page builds toward that final, unforgettable ending. That’s what makes Throne of Glass so special. No book stands alone, but together they tell one of the best stories in fantasy.