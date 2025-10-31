The Ultimate Guide to Tallyween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone living in Florida knows that Florida State University is the ultimate Halloween destination. Between the insane nightlife, packed bars, and iconic costumes, Tallahassee doesn’t just celebrate Halloween — it owns it. If this is your first rodeo, or even if you’re a seasoned Tallyween veteran, here’s your ultimate guide to surviving and thriving during the wildest weekend of the year.

Know Where You’re Staying

I highly recommend staying with a friend who actually goes to FSU. Seriously, this makes or breaks the trip. I’ve heard of people booking random hotels without knowing a single Seminole, and let’s just say, those are the ones who usually end up lost, broke, and scrolling TikTok in their room by midnight. If you’ve got friends at FSU, stay with them. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also have a built-in guide who knows where to go, when to leave, and how to avoid the chaos. If you do go the hotel route, book early and be prepared to drop some serious cash. No matter what, make sure you have a solid crew to go out with. A good group is the secret ingredient to an amazing weekend (and to making sure you actually make it back home). Photo by Kenny Eliason from Unsplash

Know Where You’re Parking

Parking during Tallyween is basically a horror story in itself. Do not — I repeat, do not — assume you’ll find a spot on campus. You won’t. The best move is to coordinate with whoever you’re staying with and ask if you can park at their apartment complex or in a guest lot. The last thing you want after a long drive is to spend an hour circling for a spot or dropping $100 on sketchy overnight parking. Plan ahead so you can focus on the fun, not the fines.

Plan Where You’re Going

There are so many places to go out in Tallahassee, and picking the right ones can make your weekend legendary. Your options might depend on your age, your budget, and your tolerance for waiting in long lines. Some bars are 21+ and very strict about IDs, while others on The Strip are pricier and require you to show up ridiculously early just to get in. Frats can be a great (and cheaper) option for girls, free drinks, no cover, and a guaranteed crowd, though your beverage choices might be limited to beer and seltzers. If you’re feeling fancy, clubs can be fun too. Just make sure to buy your tickets and a line skip in advance unless you enjoy standing outside in full costume, sweating through your face paint. Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

Plan (And Buy) Your Costume Early