The Ultimate Fall Movie Binge List

The fall season is officially upon us! From pumpkin spice to chillier temperatures, that cozy feeling is gradually entering our hearts and homes as we prepare for autumn. As a Floridian, I look forward to fall every single year, as the season’s aesthetics provide an escape from the heat and humidity.

What fosters the most excitement for fall, you might ask? Films.

In recent years, fall cinema has become a staple of pop culture online. Between August and November, collages of fall movie nights flood my feed, inspiring me to plan a whimsical hangout of my own. For those looking for the perfect movie night selections, here’s my foolproof binge list of fall movies that any audience can enjoy.

‘When Harry Met Sally’

There’s nothing like a Nora Ephron film to make you feel warm inside! When Harry Met Sally holds a permanent spot on my Letterboxd Top 4 Films for its witty dialogue, killer soundtrack, and ambient cinematography. The film follows the twelve-year relationship between the titular characters Harry and Sally (played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, respectively), who initially despise each other’s conflicting morals. As they become friends and navigate the brutal dating world, one question lingers in the background: can men and women really be just friends? Along with featuring the beautiful foliage that comes with the fall season, the thematic romance and comedy explored in this film provide great content to snuggle close with a partner or loved one. When Harry Met Sally is available for rent on Amazon and YouTube. ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Official Trailer via YouTube

‘Dead Poets Society’

Taking place in Welton Academy, a fictitious all-boys private institution, this film perfectly captures the fall academia aesthetic. Robin Williams stars as John Keating, an English teacher who encourages his students to seize the day (“carpe diem”) and embrace their individual talents. Motivated by this potential, a group of impassioned students refortify Welton’s secret club, the Dead Poets Society—a club that Keating was once a part of himself. With its deep messaging and heartbreaking plotlines, it’s no surprise that this film is known to evoke some tears from the audience. Nonetheless, if you’re a sucker for coming-of-age stories, you’ll want to add this to your fall movie watchlist. You can stream this film on Hulu and Disney+.

‘SCREAM’

Of course, no fall movie list is complete without a horror flick. Inspired by famous slasher films like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream skillfully balances suspense and comedy—essentials for any good thriller. As a ruthless unknown killer attacks teenagers in the suburban town of Woodsboro, California, high school senior Sidney Prescott quickly becomes the main target of interest. Dealing with facing her killer, the press, and her past, Sidney must protect herself against the looming threat of violence. Scream famously gave us Ghostface, a horror icon still seen onscreen today. Taking place around Halloween, this film sets the mood for October’s spooky vibes. Scream is currently available to rent on Amazon. ‘Scream’ Official Trailer via YouTube

‘Over the garden wall’

Over the Garden Wall is technically a miniseries, but since each episode is 10 minutes, the show’s entirety equates to a film’s typical length. This animated masterpiece follows Wirt and Greg, two half-brothers lost in the Unknown, a woodland landscape filled with magical and unnatural characters. As they navigate through their bewildering journey home, a foreboding Beast watches their every move. With picturesque settings, nostalgic animation, old-timey music, and eerie sights, fans laud this series as a yearly fall rewatch. You can rent Over the Garden Wall on Amazon, but keep an eye out for its potential release on channels like Cartoon Network throughout the season.

‘knives out’

There’s nothing more autumnal than a whodunnit set in a remote woodland mansion where every character dons a cashmere sweater. Knives Out takes place after the death of Harlan Thrombey, a Stephen King-equivalent author with a ginormous fortune. While detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) interrogates the Thrombey family, housemaid Marta becomes entangled in a complicated web of loyalties and secrets. This ensemble film includes stellar performances from the likes of Chris Evans, Toni Collette, and even Jamie Lee Curtis. If you love a good mystery, stream Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Pride and prejudice’ (2005)

The combination of period pieces and fall makes for the ultimate cozy movie night. Based on Jane Austen’s famous novel, Pride and Prejudice depicts the upper-class pursuit of marriage around the Regency era. Elizabeth Bennet, one of five uneducated sisters, meets the haughty Mr. Darcy, whose wealth and lifestyle hide his true feelings of romance. As Elizabeth’s sisters meet potential suitors, her headstrong attitude is challenged by Darcy and the people around her. Set in 1811, Pride and Prejudice proves itself as a top-tier comfort film with stunning cinematography, classical music, and antique costumes. Additionally, its warm color gradient accentuates its autumnal vibes. This film is available to stream on MGM+ and HBO Max. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Official Trailer via YouTube

‘practical magic’

A 90s film about witches in the northeast? Yes, please! In Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as witch sisters Sally and Gillian, whose family curse prevents them from ever maintaining true love. After Gillian’s abusive ex dies and seeks revenge beyond the grave, the sisters must use their magic to protect their family and their hearts. Earlier this year, I watched this film for the first time, and I already know it will become a staple in my fall movie repertoire. This movie blends fantasy, romance, and crime genres to create a uniquely magical film. You can find Practical Magic streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

‘crimson peak’