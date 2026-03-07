The Truth Behind the ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season Three Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 aired its finale on Hulu on Tuesday, Feb. 17. This episode served not only as the conclusion of the season, but the entire series. The finale left the audience divided—some were shocked, while others were left with lingering questions.

The eighth episode of the season shifted between timelines, beginning in 2015 at Bree’s (Catherine Missal) and Evan’s (Branden Cook) engagement party, flashing back to 2009 during their sophomore year at Baird College, and ultimately returning to 2015 for their wedding. What began as a messy college romance evolved into a story about manipulation, growth, and the lasting impact of a toxic relationship. With the series now wrapped, fans are flooding social media with their reactions. Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer and the cast are opening up about the choices behind the controversial ending, and why it was never meant to feel comfortable.

Oppenheimer made it clear in post-finale interviews that she never meant for the ending to feel satisfying. She explained how she always wanted the show to portray emotional abuse and toxic attachment with realism, not fantasy. Oppenheimer was drawn to the fable of the scorpion and the frog, comparing Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen’s (Jackson White) relationship to it, suggesting Stephen’s destructive behavior is not something he could outgrow. She didn’t want to give the characters redemption or a neat sense of justice, feeling that it would be dishonest. She emphasized the importance of keeping it real, since closure isn’t always provided in real life: growth is incomplete and painful.

Oppenheimer’s perspective reframes the ending not as a shock tactic, but as a thematic conclusion. The show illustrated trauma bonds and how they can linger, manipulate, and distort self-perception. The story of the show also demonstrated how difficult it can be for someone to break free from someone who, at one point, felt all-consuming. Oppenheimer stayed true to the show by not offering a traditional fairy-tale ending.

In recent interviews, the cast has echoed that interpretation. Van Patten has discussed her character’s arc throughout the series. Putting a spotlight on Lucy’s growth was about looking triumphant. It wasn’t about her winning or losing; it was about Lucy becoming more aware of herself and the patterns she was experiencing during her relationship with Stephen. Even if it wasn’t perfect awareness, it signals change.



​White acknowledged that his character, Stephen, wasn’t written as someone destined for redemption. His character embodies a disturbingly realistic charm and manipulation. He suggested that the discomfort that viewers feel towards Stephen is intentional, forcing the audience to confront why such characters can be so magnetic despite their toxicity. In the finale, it shows us that some people do not change simply because we want them to.

Fan reactions, on the other hand, remain deeply split. On social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok, users have debated over whether the ending was empowering or frustrating. Some viewers have praised the show for not romanticizing harmful relationships, saying its realism makes it impactful, while others felt the finale left too many loose ends or wished there were more consequences. Both views highlight how the audience connected to the characters. For many college-aged viewers, especially, it reflects formative experiences like first loves, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Making the ending feel reflective, then turn it into fiction.

Overall, the season finale of Tell Me Lies wasn’t created to comfort its audience, but to create a sense of a real-life experience. By prioritizing that in real life, we don’t always get a happy ending, that we have to learn from our mistakes and hurt from them, and that, unfortunately, not everything in life can be fair. The emotional authenticity of the narrative ensures the story will linger, whether the audience loves or hates it. Tell Me Lies proved that the most powerful stories aren’t always the ones that tie everything up, but the ones that spark conversation in the end.