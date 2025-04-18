Looking Back at ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ A Year Later

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April 19 will mark the first anniversary of the release of Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The two-part album originally consisted of 16 songs and was accompanied by an anthology album, totaling 31 songs on TTPD. The album consists of two singles: “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” One year later, we are revisiting the record and taking a look back on what this masterpiece of an album has brought us.

The Anthology

Two hours after its midnight release, TTPD gained 15 songs, making way for The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. This half of the album consisted of a much more somber tone compared to its first half, which had much more of a pop feel, along with Swift’s classic inclusion of synth. Some of the more popular songs off The Anthology consist of “The Black Dog,” “How Did it End?,” “So High School,” and “The Prophecy.” The Anthology also feels a bit more personal to Swift; these songs are more emotional and raw, using the lyricism to get some heavy topics across that have a “sad song” vibe to them that many of the songs in the first half do not.

The Eras Tour

On May 9 of last year, after a short break on the stars’ The Eras Tour, Swift returned to the stage in Paris to kick off the return of her tour. This time, the setlist changed to include seven new songs off TTPD. Unfortunately, this meant other sets had to be trimmed over time. Rest in peace, “Long Live” and “Tolerate It.”

The TTPD Eras set consisted of a moving platform to give the illusion of Swift levitating during “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” a theatrical acting performance to start “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” and an entire marching chorus for “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” For anyone who quickly became as obsessed with this album as I did, the TTPD set was extraordinary. Having no expectations for what this set would consist of, it managed to capture the entire vibe and theme of her latest album.

Awards

Though not as critically acclaimed as some of her other albums, The Tortured Poets Department racked up a few awards after its release. On Dec. 12, 2024, Swift took home the award for “Top Billboard 200 Album,” which was nominated next to 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She also won an ARIA Award for “Best International Artist” at the 2024 awards. Though it did not take home any trophies, TTPD was nominated for two prestigious Grammys: “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album.”

Themes

Compared to some of Swift’s past albums, this one has been recognized as some of her most vulnerable work. As she gets older, her songwriting capabilities only grow, and she can offer her fans such emotional depth in her lyrics, whether or not they’re all authentic to her.

Though not exclusively, the album’s theme mainly centered around coping with heartbreak. Much of the subject matter relates a lot to mental health and the struggles of it, particularly after losing the love of your life. It is a very candid look into how this unfortunate major life event changed everything she knew.

The lyrics are hard-hitting and thoughtful as she unfolds the mourning of her relationships. Throughout the album’s journey, she also explores themes of forbidden love, longing, and self-awareness of her flaws and issues. I am confident in saying that this is her most personal album yet.

Speculations

Swift herself has never confirmed who this album is about, or mostly about. However, its release did come shortly after her breakup with Joe Alwyn, with whom she had been in a relationship for six years prior. Many of the songs’ lyrics pretty clearly point to him as their target inspiration. The speculation arises with lyrics that do not seem to pertain to him.

Swift frequently speaks of a ‘rekindled flame’ and a short relationship in this album, leading fans to believe that many songs are about a revived relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The pair had a brief relationship rumor back in 2014 that was revisited in 2023, presumably after her quiet breakup with Alwyn. Travis Kelce, Swift’s current boyfriend, is also assumed to be an inspiration for songs such as “So High School” and “The Alchemy.”

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After nearly two decades in the industry, Swift continues to prove she knows it like the back of her hand. She has carefully crafted each album with relentless drive and hard work that continues to top charts and break records, and The Tortured Poets Department is no exception. Looking back after a year, I am excited about what other tricks she has up her sleeve for her albums to come.