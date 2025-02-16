The Top 5 Best Dressed at the 2025 Grammys

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The 67th Annual Grammys occurred on Feb. 2 in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Every year, the extravagant event is highly anticipated by both viewers and attendees, serving as a media medley of the previous year’s biggest hits and highlights in the music industry, paying homage to new and old artists alike.

However, the Grammys do much more than celebrate music. For most, the star-speckled night also acts as a public display of favorite celebrities in their most lavish attire, specifically curated by only the most renowned stylists and designers. This makes the Grammys one of the most anticipated fashion moments of the year.

This year, we saw aesthetics ranging from grunge to business-chic, to clown-core. Here are five of my favorite celebrity looks that I felt left quite an impact.

Lady Gaga This year, Lady Gaga won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Die With a Smile” with Bruno Mars. Throughout her career, second to her music, Gaga is well-known for her eccentric and performative looks forever being iconic in pop culture. Some of her most notable outfits often incorporate elements of color and the avant-garde. This year, her team had something more striking in mind. Gaga’s stylist, Nick Royal, dressed the pop icon in an all-black, Gothic-inspired Samuel Lewis gown. The gown featured a high neckline, full-length sleeves, a corseted bodice, and a full skirt. She also sported a hime cut, a staple in Goth fashion. This look stood out to me because it seemed to be representative of the new musical era Gaga is entering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Gaga’s latest single, “Abracadabra,” was released at midnight on Feb. 3, 2025. This single and the prior released “Disease” have cultivated darker themes than singles from Gaga’s previous projects. From her Grammys look, we can expect Gaga to implement traditional gothic elements into future fashion for her upcoming album, Mayhem. TROYE SIVAN Nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for his song “Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan stunned the red carpet in his custom Prada silk suit. Sivan worked closely with his stylist, Marc Forne, and Prada to design a menswear masterpiece that went beyond the traditional expectations for men’s suits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) I was intrigued by Sivan’s look when I saw him on the red carpet because the garment comprised of delicate lilac and lavender silk was a stark comparison to the denim and leather-clad outfits he wore on the “SWEAT” Tour with Charli XCX. However, the look is true to Prada’s aesthetic of abstract and unique takes on traditional fashion. Sivan’s involvement with the design definitely contributed to the authenticity of the garment. I hope we see more of his designs in the future! CHARLI XCX Charli XCX won three Grammy Awards this year: Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Recording Package. She also won the hearts of many — especially mine — with her stunning outfit. Her stylist Chris Horan dressed her in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown designed by guest designer Ludovic de Saint Serin. This look cultivated interest because the design that her custom dress was based on debuted on the runway only four days before Charli walked the red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) Charli’s critically acclaimed 2024 album, Brat, is the pinnacle of indie sleaze and had a summer-long grasp on streaming stations following the “Brat Summer” craze. However, the gown featuring a full ruffled skirt, ruffled shoulders, and a corseted bodice combines glamorous gowns with Charli’s famous party-chic style. She has a talent for creating an atmosphere around her albums, and needless to say, we were obsessed. DOECHII This year’s Grammy winner for Best Rap Album was Doechii for her third album, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The animated artist was seen dominating the show with four custom Thom Browne looks. To say that Doechii stole the show with her performative garment pieces would be an understatement. This look was comprised of a full-length pinstriped mermaid-style gown with padded hips. Beneath the gown featured a long-sleeve button-up shirt and a tie. These components added a business casual element that followed the aesthetic of Doechii’s past performances. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii) Throughout this year and the rollout of her album Alligator Bites Never Heal, we have seen Doechii mixing the aesthetics of “swamp style” and borderline business. Both Doechii and her stylist, Sam Woolf, strive to make the album’s brand recognizable. The true peak of this aesthetic occurred at the 2025 Grammys with the custom Thom Browne looks. CHAPPEL ROAN 2025 Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan has solidified her place as a fashion icon. Drawing inspiration from drag queens and drag artists, Roan always cultivates a fun and whimsical aesthetic. During performances of her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan went full out with her staple accents: covered head-to-toe in voluminous hair, dramatic makeup, and rhinestone-embellished outfits. The Grammys only elevated this iconic look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) At the 2025 Grammys, Roan was seen wearing an archival Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2003 dress. The dress featured prints inspired by Dega’s ballerinas. Elements of playful tulle and a feathery headpiece brought the look together. And of course, we saw Roan’s signature curly red hair and drag-inspired makeup. The collaboration between Roan, her stylist Genesis Web, and Jean Paul Gaultier is a match made in heaven. As her popularity continues to rise, I hope that we can see more of Roan’s fashion expertise.

Final Thoughts

For many artists, their outfit at the Grammys goes beyond simply “looking good”. Rather, it’s an opportunity to have a physical representation of their artistry. Done correctly, an impactful outfit can tell a complete narrative to the general public about the artist, their work, and inspirations.

My list reflects my personal thoughts about this year’s Grammy outfits since award show looks are a true reflection of the celebrity and the personal brand that they’ve built for themselves. In this year’s fashion, themes of self-branding and self-expression are more prominent than ever.