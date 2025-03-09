‘The Six Triple Eight’ Wins Outstanding Motion Picture at NAACP Image Awards

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards were held on Feb. 22, honoring the achievements of some of the greatest Black entertainers of our time. This award ceremony highlights the importance of diversity and representation in film. And it’s held during Black History Month; what a beautiful time to be Black and proud!

Many awards were given that night, but my favorite was the film The Six Triple Eight, winner of Outstanding Motion Picture. If you’ve never heard of The Six Triple Eight, grab some popcorn and a pen because there’s something the history books haven’t been telling you.

The Six Triple Eight is a Netflix movie that brings attention to the efforts of an all-Black woman postal directory battalion that served during World War II. Along with others who love to learn about forgotten history, especially Black History, I felt that the recognition of this film wasn’t just essential to the world of entertainment but also to how American history is told moving forward.

I watched this movie in January, and I was on the edge of my seat. From the outstanding monologues to the fantastic portrayal of the original women of the Six Triple Eight, you can tell so much thought and emotion went into its production.

The movie features phenomenal Black actresses, including one of my favorites, Kerry Washington. You might know her from her legendary role as Olivia Pope in “Scandal.” Kerry Washington is killing it on a screen near you as Officer Charity Adams of the 6888th Battalion. In a red carpet interview with Variety at the NAACP Image Awards, Washington discussed her take on the importance of this film. In addition to receiving the award for Outstanding Motion Picture alongside her cast mates, Washington won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

“…to be able to tell a film that’s about how amazing Black women are and have always been, and to have it be a top 10 film in over 85 countries all over the world — to have it resonate so powerfully here in this country, it’s just a real honor.” Kerry Washington to Variety

The Six Triple Eight went against fan favorites Wicked, Bob Marley: One Love, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and The Piano Lesson. Winning an award in a category like this isn’t an easy feat. Still, The Six Triple Eight came out on top, securing their spot for Outstanding Motion Picture. It was well-deserved on their end. Although many of the members of the Six Triple Eight have passed and our country has failed before when it came to giving these Black women their flowers, it’s reassuring to know that their stories are finally being told and their contributions are finally being acknowledged.

This win is a win for Black Women everywhere. Our history will be told, and our voices will be heard. They can try to leave us out of the curriculum, but the true power of storytelling belongs to us. We get to decide what stories to tell.