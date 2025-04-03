The return of Frank Ocean: Release of New Song Snippet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Only three months into 2025, this year has seen the successful releases of so many new albums by beloved artists, full of diverse creators and different genres of music. Some albums include So Close To What by Tate McRae, Mayhem by Lady Gaga, Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator, and Hurry Up Tomorrow by The Weeknd. While these albums have amassed popularity quickly, another unexpected release stole social media’s heart — Frank Ocean’s “Diary/Words Like Wine”.

Franck Ocean’s Diary/Words Like Wine

Breaking down the lyrics

Immersing viewers in less than a minute, it’s unclear whether the snippet itself has an official title or release date in true Ocean fashion. However, from the 30 seconds we were given, the words leave the listener wanting more.

“I’ve been stripped of a lot, as much as I’ve been gifted

We got history, now all the sudden, I’m a mystery

And the feeling’s alive, but what feeling is it?

Think true love’s a mirage, always in the distance, yeah

I read your diary, every line

I wanna drink your words like wine

I read your diary, every line

I wanna drink your words like wine”

There are different ways audiences interpret the cryptic messaging in Ocean’s lyricisms. According to Genius, the first line, where Ocean feels like he has been stripped as much as he’s been gifted, can reference the loss of his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, in 2020, during the height of Ocean’s career.

When he says, “We got history… but what feeling is it?“ Ocean transitions into how he and his significant other knew each other so well, but now the two have strayed. The feelings have not faded between the two, but he is questioning whether it is love anymore.

The final line of the verse, “Think true love’s a mirage, always in the distance,” can be interpreted as Ocean acknowledging that love is real, but it is something that is out of reach.

Finally, when it came to unveiling the chorus, many were pleasantly surprised by the weight of its meaning. The line “I read your diary, every line I wanna drink your words like wine” alone has gained great popularity within the short time of the snippet’s release. Listeners can infer that Ocean wants to understand his significant other or even someone else entirely. He wants to know their private thoughts that may only be conveyed in an intimate setting, like writing in a diary.

The ambiguity of who Ocean may be referring to only edges the audience’s desire to know more. Whether it’s a significant other, a loved one, a loss, or a friendship, fans can relate to the desire to fully understand someone.

When I first heard the lyrics, I saw past the idea that Ocean is infatuated with this person and that he is singing about being in love. He questions in the previous lyrics that he doesn’t know if the feelings between the two are even love at that point. Personally, I heard a sadness in this lyric, of him wanting to understand someone again that he used to know so well and accepting that things have changed between them.

Ocean’s Potential muse

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Payton Talbott shared a snippet of an unreleased song by Ocean in a vlog posted to Talbott’s YouTube channel.

Dating speculations began to surface when Ocean first shared a photo with Talbott on his Instagram back in August 2024. Since then, Ocean and Talbott have had multiple instances of shared photos and online encounters, especially since Valentine’s Day.

Ocean even made a rare public appearance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 331 in Inglewood, California, to support Talbott. While the relationship between the two may not be confirmed, fans are convinced Talbott is the muse inspiring Ocean’s feelings.

Is this the same Frank Ocean?

With many fans being connected to Ocean’s music through his successful albums like Blonde and Channel Orange, this new release leaves some to wonder: once he makes his comeback, will this be the same Frank Ocean?

In 2020, Ocean suffered a devastating loss when he lost his little brother, resulting in his break from the music industry to lead a more secluded and reflective life. So, while his fans have been patiently waiting for his return, it’ll be crucial for his audiences to understand that Ocean’s sound may not be the same.

However, if this teaser has shown his fans anything, it’s that Ocean is still a storyteller who sings his feelings as openly, honestly, and intensely as he has always done. These qualities are why the wait was worth it.