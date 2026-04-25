The “Ragebait Candidate” Returns: James Fishback Visits UCF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

James Fishback has built his campaign upon one simple but compelling idea: that politics should be rooted in debate, accountability, and authenticity. This idea echoed throughout the night on April 23, when Fishback, on his campaign tour, stopped at UCF to speak.

Doors were intended to open around 5 p.m., so I arrived at 4:45. At first, there weren’t many people, but as time passed, the queue grew to wrap around the College of Sciences building. The first thing I found notable was that the crowd seemed to be a majority of young men, with a 1-to-10 ratio of women to men.

Traversing through the lines were people selling merchandise, asking attendees to sign petitions, and journalists photographing the event. The tone of the evening was rather lukewarm, with one UCFGOP member attempting to get everyone to cheer and failing. When we entered the lecture hall, the attitude notably shifted with Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” blasting, likely an appeal to the younger generations.

Once seated, I spoke to the young men around me to gather information on why they were in attendance. The consensus was that they appreciated a Republican who holds the traditional family values they liked, but also criticizes Israel and believes in protecting the environment. I inquired further about some of the more controversial things Fishback is known for, such as the allegations of his improper relationship with a minor and his use of inflammatory language. They shared that they felt the evidence available to them didn’t prove any wrongdoing, and instances like him telling influencer Tajy TV, a black man, that he should be lynched, were unfortunate coincidences.

Then the music stopped, and voices quieted, and a man took the stage to introduce James Fishback around 6:45 p.m. He opened by referring to “the people in the back” or the media as liars, and then announced James Fishback’s entry.

View this post on Instagram @ucfknightnews on Instagram

Fishback spoke for about an hour, and one of the first things I noticed was that his background in speech and debate is glaringly obvious. He commanded the room well, almost making it difficult to question what he was saying. While an excellent skill, it’s also something to stay vigilant of because words are a powerful weapon, and James Fishback has mastered them.

The gubernatorial candidate covered many topics in his speech, including pushing for protecting free speech, the right to bear arms, the right to privacy, and affordability in Florida. He then went on to cover his distaste for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, saying that while his mother would’ve been included, she opted out because she wanted to tell her children she earned it. Fishback went on to say everyone in Florida should have equal access to opportunities, which seems to contradict his disdain for DEI, a program that directly tries to remove systemic barriers minorities face so that equal opportunities are possible.

Fishback also criticized welfare, stating that while we can all agree Floridians deserve a safety net, it can’t become “the safety jacuzzi at the Ritz Carlton.” The most common form of welfare assistance is SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), and the maximum amount a person can receive is $291 per month. For perspective, $291 wouldn’t cover even the cheapest night at the Ritz.

on the record

I was permitted the opportunity to interview James Fishback at the end of the evening, and while we didn’t have much time, I was able to ask a few substantive questions about his campaign and concerns surrounding it. Here’s what I gathered:

Q: What made you want to run for Governor?

A: “I want to fight for a state that I love, and that number one fight right now is affordability, and I’m the only candidate who’s really talking about affordability with a real plan.”

Q: You mentioned your Division of Constituents. How quickly do you think you could get that up and running after you took office?

A: “It would be one of the first things that I do. The service is only going to be available in English because English is the language of the United States.”

Q: A follow-up to that is, Florida has a lot of Spanish speakers, especially in South Florida, so what about them?

A: “I think Spanish speakers deserve equal access. But I also believe our state is united by one common language, and that is English. Any government resource is going to be based only in English.”

Q: I’ve seen a lot of chatter about your residency between D.C. and Florida, and your eligibility to run. I was just wondering if you had anything you’d like to say about that?

A: “They said that I requested an absentee valet in 2024, which I didn’t do. I voted in the state that I’ve always voted in since I was in high school, which is in the state of Florida. I was born and raised here my entire life. This whole situation comes about because I own an apartment next to my parents, who live in D.C. I am fully qualified to be the Governor of the state.”

Q: What would you say about people who have concerns over your usage of potentially inflammatory language?

A: “The British referred to the Boston Tea Party as inflammatory language. So it’s no surprise that the people in power would say that when you advocate for certain policies, like life beginning at conception, that that might be viewed as inflammatory. If the truth is inflammatory, you still have to say it. Whatever I do in this race, I’ll always tell the truth.”

Q: When you were introduced, the media was referred to as liars. What is your take on the media and using it for free speech?

A: “I think the media’s doing exceptional work. Most media is, it’s no surprise that there are people both on the left and the right who lie consistently in the media. I faced a barrage of attacks since launching my candidacy. I expect them to double down in the coming months, as we continue to surge in the polls. But know that the First Amendment protects the rights of the press to report.”

The cracks in the narrative

While his responses projected certainty, a closer look at both his statements and his record reveals a pattern of contradictions that complicate the image his campaign presents. To start, my inquiry about the inflammatory language was not pointed toward his opinions or policies, but instead referred to several instances in which the terminology he used and the way that he used it were heavily criticized. Most notably, the incident in which he told a black influencer he should be lynched, but also other scenarios, such as when he vowed to burn down 53 abortion clinics in Florida. It doesn’t end there, even at the UCF campaign event, Fishback continued to use terms like “goyslop,” a derogatory term used in antisemitic online circles to describe something as low-quality, often rooted in conspiracy theories that portray Jewish people as controlling cultural production for mass consumption.

The tension between message and reality extends beyond rhetoric. A closer look at Fishback’s record raises additional questions about how his campaign’s emphasis on authenticity and accountability aligns with his past actions. For instance, during his time at Greenlight Capital, Fishback became involved in a legal dispute with the firm that ultimately ended in his admission that he had shared confidential fund information and violated his employment agreement. As part of the resolution, he agreed to return or delete the materials and cover legal costs, with court orders requiring him to repay more than $200,000 tied to the case.

To further illustrate the divide between his rhetoric and outside information, we must examine the allegations of Keinah Fort. Keinah Fort, a former employee of James Fishback at Incubate Debate, accused him of starting a relationship with her when she was 17, then harassing her. While Fishback has claimed that Fort’s account of when they began dating, the events during their relationship, and after their breakup are absolutely false, it’s worth taking into consideration when you cast your vote this August. To be clear, court proceedings did not find him guilty of harassment; however, those proceedings were limited in scope to that specific claim and did not address broader concerns surrounding the legality of the initial relationship.

Scrutiny of Fishback’s conduct has been echoed by others connected to his campaign. In messages obtained and reported by The Bulwark, former employee Bryant Fulgham described Fishback as a “con artist” and compared his campaign to The Wolf of Wall Street, further contributing to a pattern of criticism from individuals within his professional circle.

For a candidate who centers his campaign on accountability, voters must consider how consistently those principles are reflected both in his message and on his record—and whether he should be trusted to lead if they do not.