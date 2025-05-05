Narcissistic Parenting in the Age of Kidfluencers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Content warning: This article discusses topics such as abuse and child exploitation.

The digital age has given rise to a new wave of fame in influencers, including many kidfluencers. These young social media stars score millions of views, sponsorship deals, and ad revenue by showcasing their daily lives online. But behind the ring lights and carefully curated thumbnails lies a darker, often overlooked reality — many of these children are raised under the shadow of narcissistic parenting.

The term “narcissistic parent” is not merely a harsh insult. Rather, it’s defined by a clinical psychological pattern characterized by parents who lack the traits of successful parents, including self-awareness, compassion, patience, and empathy.

Narcissistic parents often see their children not as individuals but as extensions of themselves, using them to fulfill unmet emotional needs or to project an image of success and perfection. This dynamic becomes particularly dangerous when merged with the performative demands of social media, as evidenced by several cases of abuse seen surrounding kidfluencers.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula has spoken extensively on how narcissistic parents often exploit their children’s talents or appearances for personal validation. This performance-based relationship can leave children confused, anxious, and desperate for approval, often without understanding why.

“Having a narcissistic parent can create a sense of anxiety, or feelings of not being good enough, or a lack of self-identity,” Durvasula said.

Recently, a lot of details have been revised about the abuse many kidfluencers endure, including the cases of Piper Rockelle, 8 Passengers, and The ACE Family. Netflix has been a huge factor in creating awareness of these dangers by releasing two docuseries this year: Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke and Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Influencing. These shows shed light on what the 8 Passengers children experienced, as well as Rockelle and her friends, respectively.

In the case of Rockelle, her mother has faced multiple allegations of emotional abuse and exploitation, which are presented in the docuseries. In 2022, several former members of “The Squad” — a group of kid influencers who were friends with Rockelle — filed a lawsuit against Rockelle’s mother, Tiffany Smith. They claimed that she fostered an abusive environment filled with manipulation, sexualized content, and overworking minors for profit.

While the case is still unfolding, it exemplifies the kinds of damage that can occur when a parent blurs the line between caregiver and manager. Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident.

The ACE Family, another YouTube channel focused on young children and their parents, has faced criticism for allegedly using their kids as clickbait. From monetized birth videos to staged pranks, these family vlogs often prioritize engagement over the children’s emotional well-being.

The psychological toll on these children is significant. When a child’s identity is constantly curated for an audience, they often struggle to differentiate between themself and the persona expected of them online. Therefore, the child will begin to morph into the version their highly critical and opinionated parent deems worthy.

What is even more troubling about the correlation between narcissistic parents and their kidfluencers is the lack of regulation. Unlike traditional child actors, kidfluencers are not universally protected by child labor laws. The Coogan Law, established to protect child actors in film and television, does not extend to social media influencers in many states. This legal gap allows parents to profit off their children’s labor without accountability or oversight.

Child advocacy organizations are beginning to take notice. France became the first country to pass legislation specifically protecting child influencers in 2021, requiring earnings to be set aside in a trust and limiting working hours. However, the United States has yet to implement such regulations, leaving many children vulnerable to exploitation within their own homes.

In homes dominated by narcissistic parenting, social media becomes an amplifier of dysfunction. The relentless pursuit of perfection, validation, and financial gain distorts the parent-child relationship, reducing it to a brand partnership rather than a nurturing bond. As society continues to consume this content without question, we risk normalizing these harmful dynamics.

To protect kidfluencers, it is imperative to understand the psychological roots of narcissistic parenting and its consequences. Recognizing signs, such as controlling behavior, lack of boundaries, and emotional manipulation, is the first step toward advocating for ethical standards in digital content creation.

Children are not content. They are not miniature adults capable of navigating fame, criticism, and exploitation. Behind every viral video and adorable thumbnail is a child who deserves a voice, protection, and most importantly, a parent who sees them as more than just a path to the spotlight.