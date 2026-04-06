The Most Anticipated Disney Franchises Returning to Screens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disney is keeping childhood-favorite films alive with several remakes and live-action versions of movies in development or already slated for release. Here are six new movies to expect on screen as early as this year.

Toy Story 5

The Toy Story franchise’s fifth film is set for release in theaters on June 19. Fan-beloved characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, will take on modern challenges with “iPad kids.” The toys will help the main character, Bonnie, as she is exposed to technology and faces childhood struggles, such as creating meaningful friendships, according to the official trailer. The movie will arrive seven years after Toy Story 4, which introduced characters like Forky and reunited Woody with Bo Peep. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, and Annie Potts are some of the returning voice actors on the cast list for the summer film. There are also new characters joining the franchise, such as Lily Pad, voiced by Greta Lee; Atlas, portrayed by Craig Robinson; and Smarty Pants, brought to life by Conan O’Brien. @Pixar via YouTube

Incredibles 3

Disney’s iconic superhero family and their notable red suits will return to screens on June 16, 2028, for Incredibles 3. The movie will be released 10 years after Incredibles 2, but this time it will be directed by Peter Sohn, who directed Disney’s Elemental movie from 2023, according to MovieWeb reporter Richard Nebens. The director of the last two movies, Brad Bird, will still be part of the film, as he is set to write the script and return to voice acting as Edna Mode, the superhero suit designer. While the movie’s plot lines and themes are not yet clear, Craig T. Nelson is confirmed to continue playing the role of Mr. Incredible, and Holly Hunter will return for her role as Elastigirl. Although the main actors from the previous movies are not yet confirmed for Incredibles 3, characters like Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack are likely to be a part of the storyline.

Frozen 3

Arendelle is back on the movie map with a third Frozen film set to be released on Nov. 24, 2027, 9meters reporter Jonathan Kao reported. Actors Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Idina Menzel are listed as cast members of Frozen 3. While the plot details are currently unclear, fans can likely expect more Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on their screens, plus new music after about eight years since the franchise’s previous movie.

Moana (Live-Action)

Less than two years after the animated Moana 2 movie was released, the franchise will return to theaters with a live-action adaptation. The film, set for release on July 10, will bring back Dwayne Johnson to play Maui and produce. For Moana, Auliʻi Cravalho will not be reprising her role, with Catherine Laga‘aia stepping in. The storyline of the live-action Moana appears to follow the storyline of the first animated movie, according to the official trailer. Viewers can expect to be taken on another intense journey with the sea as Moana attempts to save her island from darkness and sets sail to restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. @Disney via YouTube

Lilo and Stitch 2 (Live-Action)

After overwhelming success from its first live-action movie, grossing over $900 million just last year, Lilo and Stitch 2 is officially in development, Disney announced. While there are minimal details on the plot of this new movie, Disney confirmed the release date of Lilo and Stitch 2 to be May 26, 2028.

Tangled (Live Action)